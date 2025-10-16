The Government of Canada supports renovations at the Musée des cultures du monde in Nicolet

NICOLET, QC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Culture is a powerful driver of innovation, inclusion, and economic growth and a fundamental pillar of our Canadian identity. Museums play a crucial role in keeping our culture alive, fostering knowledge, nurturing national pride and preserving the vitality of our communities.

Today, Caroline Desrochers, Member of Parliament (Trois-Rivières), announced $950,000 in funding for the Musée des cultures du monde in Nicolet. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This funding, provided through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will be used to renovate and bring the building that houses the museum up to standard, as well as for the acquisition of new specialized equipment. The work will include repairs to roofs, siding, doors, windows, heating and cooling systems, and flooring.

Through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, the Government of Canada is investing in the preservation of cultural spaces where people gather to celebrate the heritage, diversity, and creativity that shape Canada and their local communities.

Quotes

"By preserving our museums, we protect our history and celebrate our culture--a culture that defines who we are, unites us, drives our economy, and inspires both pride and innovation. The renovations at the Musée des cultures du monde in Nicolet will ensure Canadians can continue to enjoy the remarkable works of art and experience the world's cultural diversity showcased by the museum. Our government is proud to support the improvement of cultural spaces across the country so we can protect the unique character of these institutions, enhance accessibility, and continue telling our own stories."

--The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"On behalf of our government, I am proud to announce this investment, which will support the renovations and updates at this wonderful museum. We must continue to ensure that our museums are a place to come together and make discoveries that are accessible for everyone. They are the guardians of our culture and our history."

--Caroline Desrochers, Member of Parliament (Trois-Rivières)

"Renovating our building is a long-term but much-needed project! The Government of Canada's contribution to this work will help better preserve our collections, better welcome the public, provide a better working environment for our employees and save energy."

--Christian Marcotte, CEO, Musée des cultures du monde

Quick Facts

The Musée des cultures du monde is dedicated to the conservation, study and dissemination of the tangible and intangible heritage of Quebec's social groups and communities, both local and international, past and present.

In order to accomplish its mission, the museum acquires relevant objects and ensures their conservation, dissemination and interpretation. It produces and hosts exhibitions that reflect the most recent research in fields related to its mandate, in addition to taking on the role of regional cultural presenter.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps improve conditions that foster innovation in the arts, heritage and creative communities. The Fund supports renovation projects; the acquisition of specialized equipment; and the planning, design and conduct of feasibility studies related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

Associated Links

Musée des cultures du monde in Nicolet (French only)

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

