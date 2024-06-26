OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Minister Sean Fraser announced the appointment of Janis Byrne, Elisabeth Hivon, Vince Gasparro, and Hari Subramaniam to the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Board of Directors.

Collectively, they will bring their extensive experience in project development, risk management, law, sustainable investing, business administration, project finance, and public-private partnerships to the Board.

These appointments were made through the Government of Canada's open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

Jane Bird will continue to oversee the Board of Directors on an interim basis until a Chairperson is appointed by the Governor in Council. She has been a key member of the Board since her appointment in November 2017.

"I am happy to welcome Ms. Byrne, Mr. Gasparro, Ms. Hivon, and Mr. Subramaniam to the Board of the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Their experience will be an incredible asset as CIB keeps investing in infrastructure projects that will help build more homes, create new jobs, support the country's economic growth, and ensure Canada achieves net-zero emissions by 2050. I look forward to working with them in the coming years to deliver on these priorities. "

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

About CIB

As a Crown corporation, the CIB is governed by an independent Board of Directors and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. By leveraging the capital and expertise of the private sector, the CIB helps public dollars go further by investing in revenue-generating infrastructure projects in the public interest.

Working in cooperation with all orders of government, Indigenous and private investor partners, the CIB advances infrastructure projects across Canada that deliver on public interest outcomes to Canadians such as contributing to Canada's long-term and sustainable economic growth, supporting infrastructure that helps build more housing stock, supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy, and improving connectedness.

