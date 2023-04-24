Canadians will be able to celebrate the Coronation of the King in various ways

OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - For more than 50 years, His Majesty King Charles III has had a close connection to our country and a special relationship with Canadians. His Coronation is a historic event, a first in 70 years for our constitutional monarchy, and marks the beginning of his reign as King of Canada.

Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, unveiled the details of the Canadian celebrations surrounding His Majesty's Coronation.

Coronation celebratory event in Canada

On May 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time), an event will be held at 144 Wellington Street in Ottawa. The celebratory event will bring together artists and speakers who reflect the values that Canada and His Majesty share, such as protecting the environment, service to others, and celebrating our country's diversity.

Performers will include the Algonquin group Eagle River Singers, slam poet Sabrina Benaim, singer–songwriter Florence K, the Ottawa Regional Youth Choir, and traditional music group Inn Echo. Muralist and illustrator Dominic Laporte will also be on hand to create a work of art live throughout the event. These performances will be an opportunity to honour this historic moment and the values we cherish.

The hour-long event will also feature speeches by Albert Dumont, an Algonquin spiritual advisor known for his social activism that focuses on supporting youth and advocating for Indigenous Peoples, and Farah Alibay, an aerospace engineer active in her community and a champion of service to others and volunteer involvement.

In addition, Canada Post will hold an unveiling to mark the coronation of the new monarch, while the Canadian Heraldic Authority will unveil emblems related to the change of reign.

The event will conclude with a 21-gun salute fired from Parliament Hill. To highlight the King's life-long connection to the Canadian Armed Forces, the Central Band of the Canadian Forces Serenade of Strings will also perform at the event.

Dignitaries from the Table of Precedence for Canada, including members of the King's Privy Council for Canada, prominent Canadians, and supporters of causes dear to His Majesty, will be in attendance.

The celebrations will be televised live across Canada and will be available on Canadian Heritage's YouTube channel and on the Crown in Canada Facebook account so all Canadians can participate.

Activities across the country

The Coronation of King Charles III will be marked in many ways.

On May 6 and 7, 2023, the public will be invited to take part in free activities at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. They can visit the Governor General's residence, grounds and greenhouse, view a recording of the Coronation ceremony, hear musical performances by members of the Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces, and learn more about the role and history of the Crown in Canada.

Throughout the weekend, the Peace Tower and other federal buildings in Canada's Capital Region will be illuminated in emerald green to mark this historic event. Landmarks across the country are encouraged to join this illumination initiative. Illuminations will also take place on May 7 in the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth countries.

Finally, across the country, several lieutenant-governors and territorial commissioners will invite Canadians to participate in initiatives in their communities to mark this important event, including community celebrations, military parades, tree plantings, and exhibitions.

Support for educational resources

Canadian Heritage, through the Canada History Fund, is providing $257,000 in funding to the Royal Canadian Geographical Society to support the creation of learning materials commemorating King Charles III's Coronation and his ties to Canada.

The resources shared by the Geographical Society will highlight two priority areas important to His Majesty and to Canada: the environment and Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Coronation website and Canadian Coronation emblem

You can now visit the Coronation website to learn more about the commemorative activities surrounding His Majesty's Coronation and about the Canadian Coronation Emblem and its symbolism. The site also includes information about King Charles III, his role, and his relationship with our country.

Follow us on social media

Get the latest news on the Coronation and the Canadian Crown, and join in the celebration of this historic milestone with the hashtag #KingCharlesIIICoronation.

Facebook: @TheCrownCa | @LaCouronneCa

Twitter: @TheCrownCa | @LaCouronneCa

YouTube: @CdnHeritage | @PatrimoineCdn

Instagram: @cdn.heritage | @patrimoine.cdn

Quotes

"For over 50 years, His Majesty King Charles III has had strong ties with our country and the people who live here. Today the Government is pleased to share with you today the details of the Canadian commemorations in honour of the King's Coronation. I invite you to take part in the activities and mark this historic moment for our country."



—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage



"Canada Post is proud to mark the Coronation of the new Monarch by unveiling the first Canadian stamp depicting the image of His Majesty King Charles III. This continues a long-standing tradition of issuing definitive stamps depicting the Canadian sovereign, dating back more than 170 years."



—Jo-Anne Polak, Senior Vice-President, Corporate and Employee Communications, Canada Post



"Heraldry is a way of telling the story of a person, a group, or a country in images. The Canadian Heraldic Authority is therefore very proud to be able to visually mark the reign of His Majesty King Charles III by giving it a Canadian touch."



—Samy Khalid, Chief Herald of Canada



"The Coronation of King Charles III is more than an occasion for pageantry and celebration; it is a unique opportunity to enhance Canadians' knowledge and understanding of the Crown in Canada and our system of parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy. It is also an opportunity to learn more about the King himself; his deep connections to this country; and his contributions to the environment, Reconciliation, and the charitable sector in Canada forged over the past 50 years with many organizations and the Canadian Armed Forces. The Royal Canadian Geographical Society is proud to partner with Canadian Heritage on this historic occasion."



—John Geiger, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Canadian Geographical Society

Quick Facts

Canada is a constitutional monarchy in which the Sovereign is Canada's Head of State.

is a constitutional monarchy in which the Sovereign is Head of State. His Majesty King Charles III acceded to the Throne on September 8, 2022 , on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

, on the passing of The King has been visiting Canada for over 50 years and has made 18 official visits to date. His most recent visit, accompanied by The Queen Consort, was in 2022 to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

for over 50 years and has made 18 official visits to date. His most recent visit, accompanied by The Queen Consort, was in 2022 to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of The Canada History Fund supports the development of learning materials and activities that contribute to increasing Canadians' knowledge about Canada .

. The Governor General is the head of the Canadian Heraldic Authority, the federal service that creates coats of arms, flags, and badges. The work of the Authority is done by officers known as heralds of arms.

Members of the RCMP Musical Ride will participate in His Majesty King Charles III's Coronation in London . The members will be on horseback, riding former Musical Ride horses George, Elizabeth, Sir John, Darby, and Noble—all horses gifted to the Royal Family.

. The members will be on horseback, riding former Musical Ride horses George, Elizabeth, Sir John, Darby, and Noble—all horses gifted to the Royal Family. The Canadian Armed Forces will send a marching contingent for the Coronation: 16 from the Canadian Army, 11 from the Royal Canadian Navy, 11 from the Royal Canadian Air Force, 6 from Canadian Special Operations Command, and 1 from the Royal Military College . These individuals have been selected based on personal merit and represent the best of those who serve in uniform today.

. These individuals have been selected based on personal merit and represent the best of those who serve in uniform today. Rideau Hall will be open to visitors from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on May 6-7, 2023 .

Associated Links

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only) Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]