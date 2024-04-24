MONTRÉAL, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced appointments to the Board of Directors of The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI), the Crown corporation responsible for the operation of five federal transportation corridors in the Montreal area.

Sandra Martel is reappointed as JCCBI's Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term. The position of Chair of the Board will be held on an interim basis by Sylvain Villiard for the coming year, or until a new Chair is appointed. Lesley Antoun and Henri-Jean Bonnis have been reappointed as Directors to the Board for another four-year term.

They were appointed in accordance with the Government of Canada's open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

JCCBI oversees the management of major projects while ensuring the ongoing viability of its infrastructure portfolio and safe user mobility. Building on its 45 years of leadership and a strong and diverse team, JCCBI is developing and implementing innovative techniques to improve the sustainability of Montréal's bridge infrastructure while protecting local ecosystems.

Quotes

"I am delighted to announce these appointments to the JCCBI Board of Directors. Their expertise, experience and professionalism are invaluable assets that will ensure continuity in the management of federal infrastructure in the Montreal region, as well as contributing to the success of the many projects carried out by JCCBI."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

JCCBI is a Crown corporation that operates at arm's length from the government and reports to Parliament through the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

JCCBI manages and operates federal transportation corridors in the Montréal area: Jacques Cartier Bridge Melocheville Tunnel Honoré Mercier Bridge (federal portion) Bonaventure Expressway (federal portion)

Montréal JCCBI was responsible for the deconstruction of the original Champlain Bridge. This major project began in 2020 was completed in November 2023 , with a final review on April 11, 2024 .

JCCBI is also responsible for the Bonaventure Expressway reconfiguration project. This major project is scheduled to run until 2029.

