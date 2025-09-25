MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Charles Sousa, member of Parliament for Mississauga—Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, along with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and Parks Canada held a special plaque unveiling ceremony at Marina Park in Port Credit to commemorate the national historic significance of Nahnebahweequay (Catharine Sutton), an Anishinaabe woman who advocated for First Nations land rights.

Nahnebahweequay was a voice in the struggle for First Nations rights in the mid-19th century, a time when colonial policies sought to remove Indigenous Peoples from their lands. Her lifelong leadership and activism were all the more remarkable as she had to contend with the additional legal restrictions colonial governments placed on Indigenous women.

Born in 1824 near the Credit River, Nahnebahweequay ("Upright Woman" in Anishinaabemowin) was raised in the Credit Mission (now known as Port Credit). She grew up learning Anishinaabe teachings, language, and practices from her family, while also being educated in English. Given the English name Catharine Brown, she married William Sutton, an English lay preacher, in 1839.

Nahnebahweequay and her family moved to the Saugeen Peninsula, where they were welcomed by the Nawash Anishinaabe and granted title to 200 acres of land. Between 1852 and 1857, the Sutton family moved frequently to support missions in northern Ontario and Michigan, where Nahnebahweequay witnessed the efforts of colonial governments to dispossess the Anishinaabeg of their lands. The Nawash faced similar pressures, and some members ceded title to the lands, which the Indian Department prepared to sell. Nahnebahweequay and others protested the action to the Indian Department, claiming that the members who signed the treaty had no authority to surrender the land, but her efforts were unsuccessful. In addition, she was refused annuity payments on the grounds that she had married a white man.

Anishinaabeg communities around Georgian Bay and Lake Superior asked Nahnebahweequay to bring their grievances to Queen Victoria in London. Travelling while several months pregnant, she petitioned the Queen in person in 1860. Though her grievances went unresolved, she remained an advocate for First Nations land rights until her death in 1865. Her experience is representative of the efforts of First Nations to gain support and present their grievances to the Crown during the mid-Victorian era.

The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant people, places, and events that shaped this country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,270 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application .

"Nahnebahweequay was a visionary Anishinaabe leader whose courage and advocacy for First Nations land rights continue to resonate across generations. Her unwavering voice challenged colonial injustice and affirmed the dignity of her people. As we unveil this plaque, we recognize her legacy as part of our shared history, both proud and painful, and recognize her story as a guiding force in our ongoing journey toward truth and reconciliation."

"Honouring Nahnebahweequay here in Port Credit anchors this story where it unfolded. It turns our waterfront into a classroom—one where residents, students, and visitors can touch the past and see themselves in it. Her example reminds us that courage and resilience are everyday work. Recognizing her legacy affirms the mark it continues to leave on Mississauga and across our region."

Quick Facts

Nahnebahweequay was recognized for her speaking ability and presence. Refusing to portray Indigenous stereotypes during her lectures, she challenged colonial conceptions of Indigenous women. Her speeches provided an opportunity to fundraise for her journey to London in 1860 and to build popular support for her cause.

The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque commemorating Nahnebahweequay was unveiled in Port Credit, which is situated on the Treaty Land and traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, and the Huron-Wendat and Wyandot peoples. The plaque will be installed in Marina Park, Port Credit, which is the historic location of a storehouse used by the Mississaugas of the Credit Mission in their trade with settlers during the 19th century.

Established in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the minister responsible for Parks Canada regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the minister responsible for Parks Canada regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a comprehensive and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives.

