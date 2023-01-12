LÉVIS, QC, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Quebec, Mathieu Lacombe, Quebec's Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Outaouais Region and Bernard Drainville, Quebec's Minister of Education, Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region and Member of the National Assembly for Lévis, announced a joint investment of $4,669,000 for the expansion of the Vieux Bureau de Poste theatre in Lévis.

The project will increase the capacity of the theatre from 100 to 150 seats. Other facilities such as the stage house, dressing rooms, the hall and the loading dock will also be upgraded, which will improve the experience of spectators and artists, as well as help conserve and enhance this heritage building built in 1929.

The organization Diffusion Avant-Scène is mandated by the City to operate the theatre. Since 2004, it has been responsible for the entertainment of the Vieux Bureau de Poste. It is a multidisciplinary presenter supported by the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec with a regional vocation and a major player in the development of its community. It offers professional, diversified and affordable programming that is distinguished by the proximity between artists and the public.

The Government of Canada is investing $2,334,500 in this project. The Government of Quebec is also investing $2,334,500 through its Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC). The City of Lévis will contribute over $2 million to the project.

"Our region's cultural spaces are at the heart of our identity and are essential to the strength, diversity and vitality of our community. The expansion of the Vieux Bureau de Poste theatre will provide residents of Lévis and surrounding areas with a modern facility where they can gather and share enriching cultural experiences."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to contribute to the realization of projects like this one, which aim to make Quebec culture even more accessible and to further promote Quebec talent and creativity. This former post office is also a remarkable building with an architectural signature that bears witness to all the preservation efforts made over the years. Today, in addition to being part of our rich heritage, this magnificent site fulfills a cultural vocation that looks to the future."

Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Outaouais Region

"The expansion project represents an additional lever for the promotion of culture in Lévis. Its benefits are expected to be beneficial on several levels. The Vieux Bureau de Poste will become a must for emerging artists and a magnet for the best talent. It will also be able to present more activities, which will be beneficial to its growth."

Bernard Drainville, Minister of Education, Minister Responsible for Chaudière-Appalaches Region and MNA for Lévis

"I would like to thank the Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada for their financial participation and the involvement of Diffusion Avant-Scène in the realization of this project which will improve the quality of life of our community. The Vieux Bureau de Poste represents a central place of identity and symbolizes the City's desire to offer quality cultural facilities that meet the needs of the population."

Gilles Lehouillier, Mayor of Lévis

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than in between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement.

Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Quebec's Ministère de la Culture et des Communications is implementing the cultural infrastructure sub-stream of the ICIP, which has an envelope of $100 million : $50 million from the federal government and $50 million from Quebec , for improving the quality and accessibility of the province's cultural infrastructure.

