RAWDON, QC, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant. and Mathieu Lacombe, Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Outaouais Region, accompanied by France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand, announced joint funding of $2,337,300 for the construction of the Alice-Quintal Library in Rawdon.

The project involves the transformation and expansion of the old hardware store into a library. This new and modern infrastructure will offer the community a renewed place of learning, exchange and sharing of cultural experiences.

The Government of Canada is investing $1,168,650 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $1,168,650 in this project through its Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC). The City of Rawdon is contributing $3.1 million.

By investing in infrastructure, the governments of Canada and Quebec are growing our economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of citizens.

Quotes

"Investing in infrastructure doesn't mean pouring money into concrete, it means investing in our collective well-being. It's about enabling even more people to learn, explore their creativity and live enriching experiences. The people of Rawdon and surrounding areas will be able to do all this at a familiar location, in what used to be the old hardware store. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference to their daily lives."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement is excellent news that addresses local cultural infrastructure needs. The renovation and expansion of the municipal library will directly contribute to improving quality of life for families. For me, as Minister of Culture and a father, this is good news on both fronts! These new investments will allow the people of Rawdon to use a library that will satisfy their thirst for knowledge. A project that makes culture more accessible!"

Mathieu Lacombe, Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Outaouais Region

"An important infrastructure like the future library will certainly improve this sector of downtown Rawdon. I salute the vision of elected municipal officials, for whom access to culture, reading and a place for community sharing are among the values that guide their mandate. Ultimately, all residents of the riding of Bertrand and surrounding areas will benefit from the spinoffs of this major investment."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"The people of Rawdon greatly appreciate the library's services. With this joint announcement by our governments, we will finally be able to provide an appropriate space where citizens can blossom further. A place for the people of Rawdon to satisfy their curiosity and their desire to learn and have fun. I would like to thank both levels of government for this significant contribution, which will allow us to realize our long-held vision and which fits with our major Citizen's Quarter project."

Raymond Rougeau, Mayor of Rawdon

Quick facts

The Government of Quebec's Programme d'aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) has a budget of $100 million .

Programme d'aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) has a budget of . The projects it funds are also funded under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. The Plan Québécois des Infrastructures 2021-2031 provides for investments of $135 billion , including $100.0 million to support the real estate heritage and the establishment of cultural infrastructure in our regions.

, including to support the real estate heritage and the establishment of cultural infrastructure in our regions. Including today's announcement, 215 infrastructure projects under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been funded jointly in Quebec , with a total federal contribution of more than $284 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $269 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-pic-INFC-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-qc-eng.html

Programme d'aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles [FR]

https://www.quebec.ca/culture/aide-financiere/immobilisations/aide-developpement-infrastructures-culturelles

Website: Infrastructure Canada

