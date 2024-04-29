BEACONSFIELD, QC, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Karine Boivin Roy, Member for Anjou-Louis-Riel, on behalf of Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister responsible for Youth and Minister responsible for the Outaouais region, announced a joint investment of $3,109,608 for the library of the multifunctional cultural centre in Beaconsfield.

The project involves the construction of the library of the new multifunctional centre which, under the one-stop-shop concept, will combine all services in one location and serve as a major cultural hub and gathering place for Beaconsfield residents. This new infrastructure will provide its users with state-of-the-art equipment and technologies.

Quotes

"The federal government is proud to announce funding for the new multifunctional cultural centre, which will provide Beaconsfield residents with access to facilities adapted to their needs. By building modern infrastructure that houses cultural and community initiatives such as those that will be offered at the multifunctional cultural centre, we are ensuring that culture is at the forefront and preserved for years to come."

Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Quebec is very pleased to announce this great library project which will be part of the new multifunctional cultural center in Beaconsfield. Combining accessibility and efficiency, with its concept of a one-stop shop for all services, with gathering and cultural influence, this project will allow the municipality of Beaconsfield to offer new facilities and cutting edge of technology equipment to all its residents."

Karine Boivin Roy, députée d'Anjou-Louis-Riel, on behalf of Mathieu Lacombe, Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and the Outaouais Regions

"We are very grateful to the Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada for this contribution which will allow our city to carry out such an important project. This redeveloped site will be an invaluable addition to our community and we look forward to seeing the benefits it will bring to our residents and visitors."

His Worship Georges Bourelle, Mayor of Beaconsfield

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,554,804 in this project under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Government of Quebec is also contributing $1,554,804 . The City of Beaconsfield is contributing $18,808,503 .

in this project under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program, while the Government of is also contributing . The City of Beaconsfield is contributing . Projects under this federal stream support improvements to cultural infrastructure, upgrades to recreational facilities, and improve community infrastructure.

The Quebec governments Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles program has a budget of $100 million .

governments Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles program has a budget of . The organizations it funds are also subsidized under the Invest in Canada infrastructure program and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement, which implements this federal program in Quebec and sets out the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties.

infrastructure program and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement, which implements this federal program in and sets out the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. Including today's announcement, 210 infrastructure projects under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Quebec , with a total federal contribution of more than $280 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $265 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The Plan Québécois des Infrastructures 2021-2034 calls for investments of $153 billion , including $2.2 billion for the Culture sector aimed in particular at supporting real estate assets and the establishment of infrastructure cultural in our regions.

