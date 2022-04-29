BELOEIL, QC, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Ms. Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications, and Mr. Simon Jolin-Barrette, Minister of Justice, Minister Responsible for the French Language, Minister Responsible for Laicity and Parliamentary Reform, Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region and Government House Leader and Member of the National Assembly for Borduas, are pleased to announce funding of $27,480,190 for 10 cultural infrastructure development projects in Quebec. Of this total funding, $10,844,300 are going towards the expansion and redevelopment of the Aurèle-Dubois cultural space in Beloeil. Ms. Nadine Viau, Mayor of Beloeil, joined them for the occasion.

In Beloeil, the work includes expanding the library to increase the space and the service offering. In addition, the facilities of the cultural centre will be redeveloped and expanded to add a room that will serve as a creative space and presentation venue. This will make the Aurèle-Dubois cultural space accessible to a greater number of people and will enhance the cultural offering in Montérégie.

In the context of this project, the Government of Canada is investing over $5.4 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $5.4 million through its Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC). The City of Beloeil will contribute over $4.5 million to the project.

The remaining envelope of $16,635,890 will be allocated to nine other renovation and redevelopment projects for municipal libraries across Quebec. Further announcements will follow.

Quotes

"Investing in our infrastructure means much more than putting money into brick and mortar. It means investing directly in people's daily lives. The expansion of the Aurèle-Dubois cultural space is a good example! The people of Beloeil will be able to take advantage of this place to gather, dream, express themselves and have fun. It's good for the community and it's good for our culture!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"These new investments of more than $27 million will allow Quebecers to benefit from libraries and cultural infrastructures adapted to today's needs and realities. These projects perfectly embody the vision of our government, which is working to make culture ever more accessible and to bring it closer to people in all regions of Quebec. Culture is a priority for our government and we are demonstrating it again by taking concrete actions to promote it. It defines our unique identity and makes us so proud."

Ms. Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications

"This is excellent news, that meets the needs of Montérégie in terms of modern, quality cultural infrastructure. The investment of nearly $11 million for the expansion and redevelopment of the Aurèle-Dubois cultural space directly contributes to enhancing the quality of life for Montérégie families. I am certain that citizens of all ages will be very proud of these state-of-the-art facilities and that a great many of them will visit!"

Mr. Simon Jolin-Barrette, Minister of Justice, Minister Responsible for the French Language, Minister Responsible for Laicity and Parliamentary Reform, Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region and Government House Leader and Member of the National Assembly for Borduas

"Today's announcement will provide Beloeil citizens with a rich source of learning, cultural mediation, and entertainment opportunities. Thank you to both levels of government for this significant contribution to Beloeil culture, which will definitely encourage current and future generations to fully experience culture in Beloeil."

Ms. Nadine Viau, Mayor of Beloeil

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest over $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 for projects focused on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

The Government of Quebec's Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement.

Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Quebec's Ministère de la Culture et des Communications is implementing the cultural infrastructure sub-stream of the ICIP, which has an envelope of $100 million : $50 million from the federal government and $50 million from Quebec , for improving the quality and accessibility of the province's cultural infrastructure.

