Future tenants of the building could also benefit from additional housing assistance through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program. This assistance, which could reach nearly $2.5 million over 20 years, will be assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Montréal (10%). The investment for this project could therefore reach more than $14 million.

The Maison Gisèle-Pomerleau project for women and children fleeing domestic violence was created from the initiative of the Montréal-Est / Pointe-aux-Trembles Women's Centre. Founded in 1995 by Gisèle Pomerleau, this non-profit organization's mission is to meet the needs of women by helping them to become aware of their potential, increase their self-confidence, encourage their independence and defend and promote their rights.

This investment comes from the budget envelope of the Second Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative, which was announced by the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. This agreement provides for investments totalling nearly $338 million across Quebec, which should allow for the construction of a total of 1,494 social and affordable housing units by the end of 2022.

"Every Quebecer deserves the peace of mind that comes with having a home. The project and funding announced today under the Rapid Housing Initiative will greatly help women and their children in need. They will quickly provide 20 new affordable dwellings to vulnerable people and ensure their safety. This is one way for our government to ensure that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"This project from the Maison Gisèle-Pomerleau of the Montréal-Est / Pointe-aux-Trembles Women's Centre is an excellent initiative that will provide women in need and their children with access to a living environment adapted to their situation. To ensure access to these units, our government and the City of Montréal are also providing financial support for women in need who will be living there, so that they will only have to spend 25% of their income on housing."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region

"This project will quickly provide new dwellings for women and children who are victims of violence. The Rapid Housing Initiative is intended to support our most vulnerable populations. Thanks to RHI 2, we are able to provide additional support for the people of Montréal by providing affordable, safe housing for everyone."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing)

"The Montréal-Est / Pointe-aux-Trembles Women's Centre plays a critical role for women in our community. I want to congratulate the entire Centre's team for this initiative that will allow women and their children to have access to a safe and affordable place. I know how much time and energy are required to set up such a project, but the Montréal-Est / Pointe-aux-Trembles Women's Centre spared no efforts to make this home become a reality, and I am very proud of the support I provided the Centre in its endeavours. I also want to mention the contribution of the late Gisèle Pomerleau. This home is proof of the significant legacy this great woman is leaving to all the women of Pointe-aux-Trembles and Montréal-Est."

Chantal Rouleau, Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and Montréal Region and Member of the National Assembly for Pointe-aux-Trembles

"The City of Montréal is firmly committed to continue the fight against domestic and family violence in the metropolitan area. In that sense, the development of social housing projects, such as the Maison Gisèle-Pomerleau of the Montréal-Est / Pointe-aux-Trembles Women's Centre, must be a social priority. The close co-operation between the various levels of government, combined with the hard work of the Women's Centre and the Groupe des ressources techniques, allows us today to confirm the construction of a home that will have a major impact on the life and safety of many vulnerable women and their children."

Valérie Plante, Mayor, City of Montréal

"I would first like to thank the two governments, the City of Montréal and all those who contributed to the creation of this project. As a Women's Centre, we deal with women's various issues on a daily basis, and second-stage housing is one of the solutions to some of these problems. Maison Gisèle-Pomerleau, which is of major importance, will provide safe and accessible housing for women and children who are victims of domestic violence, and give them the time to regain confidence in their potential and have the tools they need to take control of their lives."

Cathy Vittore, President of the Montréal-Est / Pointe-aux-Trembles Women's Centre

The two agreements under the Rapid Housing Initiative represent a total combined investment of approximately $517 million . Since January 2021 , more than 3,000 social and affordable housing units have been built according to Quebec's recognized building standards for Quebecers in need.

