CORNER BROOK, NL, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities for the Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why both governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Honourable Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology announced funding support for eight public and road infrastructure projects in Western Newfoundland.

These projects will provide important improvements to public buildings in Corner Brook. The Corner Brook Arts and Culture Center will receive upgrades to the heating and lighting systems; the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary building will receive building control system upgrades; the College of the North Atlantic's Corner Brook Campus will have a garage door replaced; and the Sir Richard Squires Building will receive modern upgrades to the elevator to increase accessibility.

In addition, two major roads in Channel-Port aux Basques will receive upgrades, including; asphalt replacement and reconstruction; a storm water collection system replacement; and the installation of associated works such as sidewalks, gutters and curbs. Furthermore, residents in Cox's Cove and Hughes Brook will benefit from local road improvements to ensure safe and reliable driving conditions.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.2 million toward these projects through COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream and the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing $734,000 towards the projects while the municipalities are providing a total of $624,566.

"Our Government is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to build-up and strengthen our economy, and to support communities across Canada. Today's eight public infrastructure investments will make sure that the people of Corner Brook, Cox's Cove, Hughes Brook, and Channel-Port aux Basques have access to modern public infrastructure, and reliable roads to get where they need to go. Our infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"We're delighted to work with the mayors and town councils and partners in Ottawa for these improvements to our communities. Investments in our public buildings provide better environments for those who depend on them. In addition, an improved road is a safer road, and safer roads make our communities better places to live."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Across Newfoundland and Labrador , the Government of Canada has invested more than $520 million in 667 infrastructure projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Fund Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Corner Brook Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Building Controls Upgrade Corner Brook CVRIS Upgrade building controls

at the Corner Brook Royal

Newfoundland Constabulary

building. $80,000 $20,000 $0 College of the North Atlantic (Corner Brook Campus)

Garage Door Replacement Corner Brook CVRIS Replace a garage door at

the College of the North Atlantic's Corner Brook Campus. $40,000 $10,000 $0 Sir Richard Squires

Building

Elevator Modernization Corner Brook CVRIS Elevator modernization at

the Sir Richard Squires Building. $400,000 $100,000 $0 Corner Brook Arts and

Culture Center Heating and Lighting

Upgrade Corner Brook CVRIS Upgrade heating and

lighting at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Center. $112,000 $28,000 $0 Park Drive, Retaining Wall/Culvert Replacement Cox's Cove RNIS Replace a timber crib

retaining wall and the associated culverts and roadway along 1 kilometre of Park Drive. The project aims to upgrade and protect existing municipal infrastructure in the area of Park Drive as well as improve the road conditions. $110,873 $110,840 $110,840 Street Improvements

- Hughes Brook Hughes Brook RNIS Reconstruct and repave Lidstone's Road to improve driving conditions. $90,702 $90,674 $90,702 Cox Avenue Road Construction Channel-Port aux Basques RNIS The reconstruction of Cox Avenue from Legrow Street to Carson Crescent will include the removal and replacement of existing asphalt, curbs, gutters and sidewalks, along with rehabilitation of associated works, such as catch basins, valves and affected nearby properties. $220,405 $220,339 $220,339 Grand Bay

Road Storm Sewer Installation Channel-Port aux Basques RNIS The replacement of the storm water collection system along Grand Bay Road, from Allen's Road to Grandview Crescent will include installing 150 m of storm water piping, manholes, and catch basins, as well as upgrades to 270 m of Grand Bay road. $154,968 $154,921 $202,675

