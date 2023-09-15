RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Majid Jowhari, Member of Parliament for Richmond Hill, and His Worship David West, Mayor of the City of Richmond Hill, announced a combined investment of $6.1 million to support the construction of a new pathway and footbridge in the Richmond Hill David Dunlap Observatory (RHDDO) park.

The new bridge will span 50 metres, connecting pedestrians and cyclists to the RHDDO park year-round over the CN railway. From the east end of the bridge, a new multi-use asphalt path will provide a key east-west connection through the park and link to various planned park facilities. A new 680-meters long, multi-use asphalt trail will be the main east-west connection through the RHDDO Park, linking to various planned park facilities. The project will include new wayfinding signage, landscaping and lighting to support safe, enjoyable and accessible use of the trail, bridge and entry plaza.

RHDDO park is an important nexus in the community, providing pedestrian and cyclist routes that connect to the city's greenway system, Yonge Street and Carville Road/16th Avenue key development area, and various public transportation routes. The bridge, trail and supporting assets will improve active transportation connectivity and enhance accessibility within the community.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Enhancing the interconnected network of paths and trails in RHDDO park contributes to a safer and more accessible community. This funding stands as a pivotal cornerstone within Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to promote healthy lifestyles, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and greater engagement with public outdoor spaces. I am exhilarated to witness a truly transformative collaboration between our government and the municipality of Richmond Hill, resulting in a historic investment of $6.1 million for the new pathway at Richmond Hill's David Dunlop Observatory Park."

Majid Jowhari, Member of Parliament for Richmond Hill, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Thank you to the federal government for continued investment to support key infrastructure projects in our city. The all-season pedestrian bridge to the Richmond Hill David Dunlap Observatory will make this destination park and National Historic Site more accessible to residents and visitors, encouraging active transportation and more enjoyment of the RHDDO."

His Worship David West, Mayor of the City of Richmond Hill

The Government of Canada is investing $3,180,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The City of Richmond Hill is providing $2,920,000 .

is investing in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The is providing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

