MONTREAL, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The health and quality of life of Montreal's East End residents will be improved thanks to a joint investment by the federal government and the City of Montreal of up to $67 million to support the extensive planting of trees and shrubs.

Announced by the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada and the Mayor of Montreal Valérie Plante, this funding will reduce heat islands in Montreal's East End and improve the community's resilience to climate change, while ensuring the health and safety of residents in times of extreme heat.

Now more than ever, communities need help adapting to the increasingly intense and frequent weather events caused by climate change. Reducing the impact of natural disasters such as extreme heat, erosion, flooding, and wildfires is critical to keeping Canadian families safe, protecting local businesses, and supporting a strong economy and the middle class.

More specifically, today's funding will make it possible to plant 230,000 trees and 57,000 shrubs in Montreal's East End. This project will strengthen the existing natural infrastructure in the area and provide better access to natural environments.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

Quotes

"It is essential to invest in infrastructure that helps protect Canadians from extreme weather. That's why today we're announcing more than $27.7 million in federal funding to improve the quality of life of residents in Montreal's East End during periods of extreme heat. Our government is continuing to take concrete action to help build resilient communities and ensure the health and safety of our residents."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Planting trees reduces pollution and helps us cope with the consequences of climate change. In the East End of Montreal, residents will find it easier to get through heat waves thanks to the trees that will reinforce our green spaces. We continue to deliver for Quebecers by taking concrete action that makes a real difference."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transports, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

"Our government firmly believes in the fight against climate change. That's why we're taking concrete action today to create a healthier, more sustainable living environment for the East End of Montreal. Together, we are helping not only to preserve our environment, but also to protect our communities for future generations."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism, Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

"Today's investment in planting in the East End of Montreal illustrates our determination to enhance green spaces in the area and reduce the number of heat islands in this historically canopy-disadvantaged territory. These new tree and shrub plantings will help improve the quality of life in a heavily mineralized area, and provide even more opportunities for people to enjoy nature in the city. Every tree planted is another step towards a robust urban ecosystem, essential to our city's ecological resilience in the face of climate change."

Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

"This major investment is not only a gesture for the environment and the well-being of our population. It will also help accelerate the transition that has been taking place in Montreal's East End for several years now. We're abandoning the label of grey territory and embracing green. These new plantings will become oases of freshness and biodiversity, enriching our neighborhoods for future generations, while strengthening our territory's resilience in the face of climate challenges."

Caroline Bourgeois, Vice-Chair of the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal, responsible for the East End of Montreal and Borough Mayor for Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles

Quick Facts

The federal government contributes $27,710,192 to this project under the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). The City of Montreal could contribute up to $40,000,000 , which represent 60% of the total project value.

to this project under the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). The could contribute up to , which represent 60% of the total project value. Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.49 billion has been announced more than 94 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced more than 94 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. The DMAF supports projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy. It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

Associated Links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/national-adaptation-strategy.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-qc-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Marikym Gaudreault, Assistant Communications Director, Office of the Mayor of Montreal, 438-925-0884, [email protected]