TOWN OF GLENWOOD, NL , Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Taneen Rudyk, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced an investment of $388,775 in nine Newfoundland and Labrador communities to support data-driven decision‑making about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

The Town of Glenwood is receiving $47,880 to compile a complete inventory of its major assets including linear assets, buildings and structures and fleet. The information will be used to prepare state of infrastructure reports.





The Town of Gander is receiving $50,000 to quickly identify the status of existing assets, determine areas for improvement, identify roles/responsibilities, develop mandates and asset management plan templates. The information will be used to educate staff and council on the process of incorporating an asset management program.





The Town of Bay Bulls is receiving $50,000 to develop an eco-asset management framework. This project will develop a watershed model, conduct a climate change vulnerability assessment, establish a level of service review, and put together an asset management assessment report.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Today's announcement will ensure our communities in Newfoundland and Labrador are well equipped to maintain their infrastructure. Thanks to investments by the Municipal Asset Management Program, the federal government is working in collaboration with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to ensure towns like Gander, Glenwood, and Bay Bulls have the tools they need to help strengthen their infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"From roads and bridges to buildings and wastewater systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. That's why FCM's Municipal Asset Management Program helps communities in Newfoundland and Labrador and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to make better investment decisions."

Taneen Rudyk, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested so far $64 million in 1,517 municipal asset management projects.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in infrastructure projects across Canada. These investments are being made by 21 federal departments and agencies.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Further information on the nine municipally-led initiatives can be found in the backgrounder.

Municipal Asset Management Program

Infrastructure in your Community

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Investing in Canada plan project map

