ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Improving the energy efficiency of homes is a smart investment that helps homeowners lower home energy bills, reduce emissions, and create more comfortable living spaces.

Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary of the City of St. John's, on behalf of Rebecca Bligh, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a $7-million investment through the Green Municipal Fund's (GMF) Community Efficiency Financing (CEF) initiative to support a new residential retrofit program in St. John's.

This funding, which includes a $5-million grant and a $2-million credit enhancement, will make it easier for homeowners to access financing for energy-saving upgrades such as insulation, heat pumps, and solar installations. This unique funding model allows GMF to act as loan guarantor for the city, helping to unlock further financing from private institutions at preferential rates.

Over the next four years, the program is expected to:

create 120 full-time jobs in energy efficiency, construction, and skilled trades

facilitate energy efficiency training for 300 contractors

reduce home energy consumption in St. John's by 17,104 GJ per year

In addition to helping homeowners save money and reduce emissions, the program was designed to be scalable so it can be expanded to other communities across the region that may not have the capacity to deliver their own retrofit programs.

Econext will spearhead the project, providing free and personalized energy efficiency guidance services to help residents of St. John's manage their retrofit projects. This service will help residents navigate energy audits, grants and financing options available from various programs. Econext will also facilitate industry training to support capacity building and offer targeted grants for deep retrofits. The City of St. John's will manage the credit enhancement funding and enabling financial institutions to offer low-interest loans to residents. By helping residents navigate retrofits while reducing financial barriers, this program will help more homeowners take action to improve energy efficiency, lower utility bills, and reduce their environmental footprint

This initiative underscores a commitment to sustainable development and community support, ensuring that residents have the resources needed to improve their homes while contributing to a cleaner, greener future.

About the FCM's Green Municipal Fund

FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a globally unique organization providing funding and education to municipalities to help them both reach net-zero and build resilient communities, while also delivering economic and social benefits such as jobs, housing and infrastructure. Since inception in 2000, it has helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2.9 million tonnes, funded over 13,100 person-years of employment, enabled nearly 30,000 sustainable affordable housing units, and contributed $1.24 billion to the national GDP via more than 2,300 approved projects. GMF manages approximately $2.4 billion in programs funded by the Government of Canada.

Quotes

"Energy efficiency means lower costs for residents and a healthier environment for all. Today's investments will help make home retrofits more affordable and accessible in St. John's—helping homeowners cut energy bills, reduce emissions, and improve living spaces. By investing in sustainable housing, we're creating local jobs, strengthening communities, and moving Canada closer to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Helping households make deep energy retrofits will reduce emissions across entire neighbourhoods. By working together, we can lower the cost of construction and reduce energy emissions right here in St. John's."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"This investment will make it easier for homeowners in St. John's to access energy-efficient upgrades that reduce costs and lower emissions. By supporting sustainable retrofits, we are not only improving home comfort but also creating jobs, strengthening our local economy, and building a more resilient community. The City is proud to be part of this initiative, which will help residents take meaningful action in the fight against climate change and drive forward our commitment to being a sustainable city."

Sheilagh O'Leary, Deputy Mayor and Lead for Sustainability, City of St. John's

"Better home energy efficiency is key to reducing power consumption, energy bills and emissions to make life healthier and more affordable for homeowners. With climate change and affordability being two of Canada's biggest challenges, GMF, supported by the Government of Canada, is proud to enable residents in St. John's to make home energy upgrades that will lower their utility bills while also advancing toward net-zero."

Rebecca Bligh, FCM President

"Accelerating energy efficiency retrofits in Newfoundland and Labrador grows our green economy. It will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve the effectiveness of our electricity use, and allow customers to save money - all while creating business opportunities for those providing green products and services. We are looking forward to working with the City of St. John's and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities on this initiative."

Kieran Hanley, CEO, econext

