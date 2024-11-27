The Government of Canada amends the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations to improve domestic trade for the city of Lloydminster

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to addressing barriers to internal trade to facilitate trade, economic growth, and competitiveness for food businesses without compromising Canada's high standards for food safety.

On November 20, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) published updated regulations that address the unique food trade barriers in Lloydminster, a city that spans both the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Changes to the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (SFCR) now exempt Alberta and Saskatchewan food businesses from the federal interprovincial trade requirements when preparing and trading food to or within Lloydminster. For example, a retailer in Lloydminster, Alberta, selling agricultural products and prepared foods like sandwiches, previously could not sell to stores just meters away in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, without a Safe Food for Canadians licence.

This initiative makes it easier to do business across all parts of Lloydminster, fostering local trade, economic growth, and competitiveness. It also responds to commitments made by Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Ministers of Agriculture to address internal trade barriers.

While the focus of this amendment is to address the unique situation of Lloydminster, the Government of Canada remains committed to maintaining food safety for all Canadians. This amendment does not apply to Saskatchewan and Alberta food businesses that prepare food for international export or interprovincial trade beyond the city limits of Lloydminster.

""With these changes, we're making it easier for food businesses in Lloydminster to operate across the city. This amendment will help local businesses to grow and stay competitive while maintaining our high standards for food safety."

-The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Safe Food for Canadians Regulations is core to the world-class safety of Canada's food system. Today, we're making it work better for the people and businesses of Lloydminster while ensuring health and safety remains at the forefront."

-The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

"Lloydminster is a unique city with unique considerations, and I'm glad we were able to work together across multiple jurisdictions to remove some red tape and make life easier for its food businesses. This is such an important step forward for domestic food trade, and I look forward to seeing the ripple effects this work will have on border towns across the country."

- The Honourable Minister RJ Sigurdson, Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation

"Saskatchewan is pleased to see the approval of the Lloydminster Regulatory Amendment, which allows the City of Lloydminster to trade food seamlessly within city limits under a unified regulatory framework. Our collaboration with Alberta and the City of Lloydminster has been pivotal in reducing red tape for food businesses. We look forward to continued engagement with Alberta as we work to remove barriers for our farmers, ranchers and agribusiness."

- The Honourable Daryl Harrison, Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture

Initiated in January 2023 , the CFIA collaborated with the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan on a pilot project for provincially licensed food businesses in Alberta and Saskatchewan that informed this regulatory amendment. The goal of the pilot project was for safe food to move into and within the city as if there was no provincial border.

, the CFIA collaborated with the provinces of Alberta and on a pilot project for provincially licensed food businesses in and that informed this regulatory amendment. The goal of the pilot project was for safe food to move into and within the city as if there was no provincial border. On February 10, 2024 , the proposed amendments to the SFCR for the city of Lloydminster were published in the Canada Gazette , Part I for a 45 day consultation period, ending on March 26, 2024 .

, the proposed amendments to the SFCR for the city of were published in the , Part I for a 45 day consultation period, ending on . The CFIA will continue to provide the food safety oversight role it currently provides in Lloydminster , the same role provided in all other cities in Canada when food stays within a province.

, the same role provided in all other cities in when food stays within a province. Food businesses in Saskatchewan and Alberta must continue to comply with provincial requirements, as well as with the requirements of the Food and Drugs Act and its regulations and the requirements of the Safe Food for Canadians Act and its regulations that apply to all foods sold in Canada .

and Alberta must continue to comply with provincial requirements, as well as with the requirements of the and its regulations and the requirements of the and its regulations that apply to all foods sold in . A recent survey in Alberta and Saskatchewan found that 9 out of 10 food businesses in Lloydminster , excluding restaurants, would benefit from the amended regulations. This includes food processors, distributors, and individuals selling across the provincial border, such as at farmers' markets.

