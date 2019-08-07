The Government of Canada advances cyber security innovation and cooperation

OTTAWA, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - In Canada, we are more connected than ever. That reliance means the need for innovation and vigilance in cyber security has never been greater.

Today, the Government is announcing two initiatives to help advance Canada's National Cyber Security Strategy: the release of a National Cyber Security Action Plan, and the re-launching of the Cyber Security Cooperation Program with $10.3 million available over five years to support initiatives in the area of cyber security in Canada.

The release of the National Cyber Security Action Plan provides an update to Canadians on our Cyber Security Strategy's work to date and sets out our initiatives for the next 5 years.

The Cyber Security Cooperation Program supports projects aimed at improving Canada's cyber systems to increase innovation and cooperation. Working together, we can better position Canadian governments, businesses and citizens to better understand the cyber landscape, anticipate trends and adapt to changing environment.

Quotes

"Collaboration is essential for Canada to remain a world leader in cyber security. In order to protect ourselves from threats, and increase economic prosperity, we need to work with the very best in the field, across all sectors. I'm pleased to announce the National Cyber Security Action Plan and the expanded Cyber Security Cooperation Program, which will facilitate this collaboration and fund projects at the forefront of innovation."

- The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Quick Facts

The Cyber Security Cooperation Program has $10.3 million in available funding over 5 years, with $2.3 million available for recipients in 2019-2020.

in available funding over 5 years, with available for recipients in 2019-2020. Its call for proposals will be open from August 7, 2019 to August 28, 2019 .

to . Funding proposals will be evaluated by a panel of Government of Canada cyber security experts.

