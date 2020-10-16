The government grants a $500,000 subsidy to the Community Health and Social Services Network

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Acting through the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise (SQREA), the government is granting a $500,000 subsidy to the Community Health and Social Services Network (CHSSN). This funding will enable the community organization to achieve various objectives in connection with its mission, which is to improve access to services in the health and social services system for English-speaking communities, which form a minority in Québec.

The subsidy will be disbursed to the organization gradually over the next three years, and will contribute to achieving the three main objectives of the CHSSN, namely to strengthen its capacity to meet with and support community health and social services organizations and networks, to foster better representation and collaboration with provincial government and non-government stakeholders and to engage in policy development initiatives and research and representation programs.

The funding granted by the Secretariat will enable the Network to increase its human resources to deal with the problems being experienced relating to access to services provided by the health system to English-speaking Quebecers. It will also enable the Network to face the additional challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the area of support and information provided to English-speaking communities.

Quotations:

"The Gouvernement du Québec is pleased to be able to contribute to achieving the objectives of the CHSSN by means of this subsidy. The province's English-speaking communities deserve equal access to health and social services, and it seems clear to me that the funding from the SQREA will be used constructively to ensure that high-quality services are provided to English-speaking Quebecers throughout the province."

Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers

"The CHSSN is very excited about the resources we have received from the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise. This will enable us to expand our support to organizations working in the health and social services sector supporting the English-speaking community organizations and as well, will allow us to be more active in policy discussions and to develop much-needed research."

Jennifer Johnson, Executive Director of the the Community Health and Social Services Network

SOURCE Secrétariat des Relations avec les Québécois d’expression anglaise

