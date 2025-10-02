J.P. Wiser's Releases the Most Premium Canadian Whisky Expression in History!

This limited edition is not only a milestone for Canadian whisky, but also an ode to patience, perseverance, and rarity. The Mizunara oak tree, native to Japan, requires 150–200 years of growth before it can be harvested. Unlike other oak species, Mizunara grows with twisting, multi-angled limbs, making it incredibly difficult to source pieces large enough to craft full casks. While most whiskies on the market rely on Mizunara oak inserts, this release is uniquely matured in full Mizunara casks, infusing a flavour complexity that few have experienced.

"We set out to create something truly extraordinary, and to see our whisky that was finished in Mizunara oak hold its own among the rarest spirits in the world is a proud moment not just for me as a blender, but for Canadian whisky as a whole," said Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender at Hiram Walker & Sons Distillery. "This isn't just another release for us, it's a collector's piece and a celebration of what's possible when you respect time, tradition, and a little risk-taking in the pursuit of something remarkable. It represents a rare intersection of heritage and craftsmanship that may never be replicated in exactly the same way again"

Aged for 27 years and finished in these extraordinary casks, the whisky delivers a bold and complex cask strength profile with an unmistakable palate. The mighty oak imparts layers of plum, almond, fig, sandalwood, black tea, and honey – flavours revered for their depth and elegance.

"This whisky is proof that Canadian craftsmanship belongs on the world stage. It demonstrates the confidence, creativity, and determination of our brand to push beyond boundaries while staying true to our roots. This release is not only about celebrating where we've come from, but also about opening the door to what comes next," said Maura Cowan, Vice President of Marketing at Corby Spirit and Wine.

With only 1,000 bottles of J.P. Wiser's Mizunara Oak produced, this launch will be offered first through the J.P. Wiser's online store, and available nationally at select liquor retailers across Canada beginning Friday, October 3, 2025.

The Mizunara Oak Expression is priced at $599.95 CAD, reflecting not only the 27 years of patient maturation, but also the extraordinary rarity of Mizunara oak full cask finishing.

About J.P. Wiser's

Established in 1857, J.P. Wiser's Whisky is one of Canada's oldest continuously produced Canadian whiskies. Hiram Walker & Sons Limited currently produces it at its Windsor, Ontario distillery.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne. Corby also represents Vinarchy's Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

