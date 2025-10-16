CHIVAS REGAL AND GAURAV GUPTA UNITE TO REDEFINE LUXURY WITH A BOLD, BOUNDARY-PUSHING LIMITED EDITION DESIGN

A fusion of luxury whisky and cutting-edge fashion, the two legendary houses, Gupta and Chivas Regal, have joined forces to co-create a world inspiring people to create new paths, challenge old conventions and play by their own rules. This limited edition is a meticulously crafted work of art embodying Gupta's signature sculptural aesthetic, which is also known for creating magic on iconic red carpets like The Oscars, The Emmy's, The Grammy's, and at Cannes in collaboration with global culturalists like Beyonce, Cardi B, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, Fan Bingbing, Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone.

To celebrate the global launch on October 16, Gupta will be in Toronto for a series of special appearances marking the collaboration's Canadian debut. On Saturday October 18, Gupta will host a meet-and-greet and bottle signing at the LCBO (545 Steeles Ave East, Brampton), where fans can discover the limited-edition bottles in person. Guests will enjoy personalized bottle engravings and guided tastings from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., with Gupta appearing between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for photos and bottle signings. That evening, Chivas Regal and Gupta will raise a glass at an exclusive VIP launch party, bringing together more than 50 guests from the fashion, media, and lifestyle communities. From stylish industry insiders to cultural tastemakers, the event will celebrate the shared artistry, craftsmanship, and innovation that unite both brands - a fitting toast to the spirit of modern luxury.

The Chivas Regal 12 Year Old x Gaurav Gupta Limited Edition is captivating in its elegance, with a presentation box that features a sophisticated silver aesthetic. Its lighter, ethereal design creates a striking contrast and makes it a modern classic reimagined, offering a fresh perspective on the timeless Chivas Regal 12 experience.

Nick Blacknell, Global Marketing Director at Chivas Regal commented: "Our collaboration with Gaurav Gupta demonstrates our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Gaurav's unique vision and his ability to blend culture, art and modern luxury perfectly aligns with Chivas Regal's ambition of inspiring a new generation of whisky drinkers, whilst redefining what luxury means today. His commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation perfectly embodies the Chivas Regal 'I Rise We Rise' ethos and belief in driving things forward. This partnership is a vibrant celebration of bold creativity, bridging heritage with a visionary future."

Couturier Gaurav Gupta commented: "Collaborating with Chivas Regal has been an incredible journey of creative synergy. These limited editions extend my design philosophy of transcending boundaries, blending Chivas Regal's rich heritage with modern, artistic expression. I believe they will resonate deeply with fashion and whisky lovers. I have visualised three unique characters in the limited-edition design, each representing a value I see as key to infinite personal growth. The Winged Panther represents freedom, The Serpent is a symbol of infinite possibility, and Illumination represents the light of wisdom. My aim was to capture the liquid's dynamism and infuse my 'future primitive' aesthetic, making each bottle a collectible piece of art."

Launching globally on October 16, 2025, the Chivas Regal 12 Year Old x Gaurav Gupta Limited Edition will be available at select LCBO stores.

For more information, follow @chivasregal on social media or visit chivas.com.

About Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal's spiritual home lies at Strathisla distillery in Scotland. It exports its whisky and spirit drinks to more than 100 countries across the world. Chivas Regal sells more than 4.5 million nine-litre cases every year.

Founding brothers James and John Chivas pioneered the art of whisky blending in 19th century Scotland through a tireless work ethic and expressing a constant drive for excellence, bold entrepreneurial energy and community building.

Their values inspired the Chivas Regal ethos 'I Rise We Rise', a rallying cry for the next generation of spirits drinkers who elevate themselves and those around them, forging new paths to success and blending greatness with generosity.

Today, Chivas Regal brings this spirit to life through its long-standing association with global sports culture. The brand has recently expanded its strong commitment to sporting success as Team Partner of the Scuderia Ferrari HP team and as Official Whisky Partner of Arsenal FC.

Launched in 1909, Chivas Regal was the original luxury blended Scotch whisky. Chivas Regal has been integral to the growth of the Scotch whisky category worldwide – with a retail sales value today of over €2bn. The Chivas Regal range blends timeless classics with modern innovation and includes Chivas Regal 12, Chivas Regal 18 and Chivas Regal 25 as key products, and it has recently started expanding into spirit drink innovations.

www.Chivas.com

About Chivas Brothers

Chivas Brothers is the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky. Its award-winning portfolio features some of the world's most revered single malt and blended Scotch whisky brands, including Chivas Regal, Ballantine's, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet. As the world's No.2 Scotch whisky producer which exports to 150 markets globally, Chivas Brothers and its 1,800-strong team are rooted in communities across Scotland and around the globe, sharing a proud history and the ambition to open up to shape the future of whisky. Chivas Brothers was awarded 'Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year' at the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2021 and for five years in a row from 2020-2024 at the International Spirits Challenge. For more information about Chivas Brothers, please visit www.chivasbrothers.com.

About Gaurav Gupta

Gaurav Gupta is a couturier and an artist based out of New Delhi who co-founded his label in 2005 along with his brother, Saurabh Gupta, after graduating from Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design.

Out of their state-of-the-art, 5 storeyed atelier built a little outside Delhi, and with the help of over 500 artisans, the brand has carved a world that is Indian at its core and boundless in its form, merging indigenous construction and embellishing techniques with their idea of the future. In over 18 years, the brand has cultivated 5 retail stores across the country with a strong international distribution channel through trusted partners like Neiman Marcus, Moda Operandi, Bergdorf & Goodman, etc.



In 2022, La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la mode invited the designer to showcase at the prestigious Paris Couture Week in Jan'23 and as continued to show since. The brand's sculptural silhouettes are known to create magic on iconic red carpets like The Oscars, The Emmy's, The Grammy's, and at Cannes by collaborating with global culturalists like Beyonce, Cardi B, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, Fan Bingbing, Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne. Corby also represents Vinarchy's Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications)

For further information: Laura Velez - Manager, External Communications and Public Relations at Corby Spirit and Wine, [email protected]