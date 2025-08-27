In celebration, The Glenlivet partners with Toronto's Vintage Conservatory on a new quarterly event series, The Distiller's Table

With a taste transformed by fusion, The Glenlivet's new category-first innovation breaks boundaries and sets new standards in single malt scotch whisky

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Glenlivet, the iconic Speyside single malt Scotch whisky, today announced the addition of The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask Selection to its portfolio of award-winning single malt Scotch whiskies. A category-first innovation, the new expression offers a one-of-a-kind taste experience by selectively finishing1 The Glenlivet's iconic single malt Scotch whisky in casks that are made by dismantling rum and bourbon barrels and "fusing" the parts back together to create new, unique casks. The process imparts a luxurious new depth of flavour to The Glenlivet's signature fruity house style. With this launch, the #1 single malt scotch whisky2 brand continues to challenge conventions and set new standards of excellence within the single malt category.

THE GLENLIVET INTRODUCES THE GLENLIVET RUM AND BOURBON FUSION CASK SELECTION WITH A ONE-OF-A-KIND TASTE EXPERIENCE. (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications))

The launch of The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask debuts a new partnership between The Glenlivet and Toronto's Vintage Conservatory, which features a quarterly Scotch tasting event series, The Distiller's Table. Guests are invited to attend the intimate whisky pairing dinners by purchasing tickets released fourteen (14) days prior to the event. Tickets will be available to purchase through Eventbrite. Prices are subject to quarterly release and Vintage Conservatory members will have exclusive access to early sign up, discounted rates and free bottle drops. The first event takes place in August and features The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask.

1A portion of the whisky spends time in the referenced cask

2SOURCES: NIELSEN XAOC + LIQ+ L52 W/E 12/23/23 and NABCA R12 ending December 2023

The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask Selection has been expertly finished in casks crafted from a combination of first-fill rum and bourbon barrels to deliver a distinctive taste experience. Hand-selected barrels have been dismantled and reassembled by expert coopers into one combined cask, creating a harmonious fusion of luscious fruit and caramel-toffee notes. The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask Selection offers aromas of orange, vanilla custard, caramel, coconut and zest of lemon, notes of juicy apricot and peach, fresh apples, toffee-covered bananas, and subtle cinnamon spice on the palate. A sweet and smooth finish leaves enduring notes of orange.

"This category-first innovation continues our commitment and 200-year legacy of pushing boundaries in whisky," said Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet Cask Expert. "As a team of makers at The Glenlivet, we work closely with our partners at the cooperage to ensure the handmade casks are of the highest quality, and this intricate dismantling and reassembling process to create new bespoke casks ensures a distinctive and expertly crafted finish."

Balmforth and the team of makers at The Glenlivet were drawn to the idea of a fusion cask finish – taking two separate flavours from outside The Glenlivet's home in Scotland and bringing them together to create a taste experience like no other Scotch whisky. The Glenlivet Fusion Cask is also a testament to The Glenlivet's spirit of craftmanship and innovation. This spirit - which dates back to 1824, when The Glenlivet founder George Smith became the first distiller to secure a legal whisky distilling license in the parish of Glenlivet - continues to inspire our makers today, who pay homage to the brand's legacy while always exploring and moving forward.

"We are excited for Canadians to taste The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask and experience its unique flavour profile," said Nick Cianfaglione, Assistant Brand Manager, Corby Spirit and Wine. "There is a strong population of prestige spirits drinkers in Canada and they continue to look for unique and elevated taste experiences. The Glenlivet Fusion Cask is being released at the perfect time to answer that call through its rich legacy of innovation and craftsmanship."

The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask Selection is now available in Canada, as the iconic single malt Scotch whisky commences its bicentennial celebrations. To discover more about The Glenlivet Fusion Cask and experience taste transformed by fusion, please visit theglenlivet.com/en-us/fusion-cask.

ABOUT THE GLENLIVET

Founded by George Smith in 1824, The Glenlivet is renowned for its heritage as a visionary within the single malt category. With a commitment to outstanding quality and craftsmanship within single malts, The Glenlivet is dedicated to continuing this legacy and has led innovation within the single malt category in recent years. Standout initiatives include the launch of The Glenlivet Twist & Mix Cocktails, a collection of premium ready-to-mix cocktails using boundary-breaking technology, and The Glenlivet Sample Room, a creative epicenter where our most prestigious innovations are created. The Glenlivet has also recently launched its newly renovated brand home to open up Speyside to the world. Using innovative technology combined with exclusive bottlings, immersive tours and whisky tastings, The Glenlivet Brand Home brings visitors an experience like no other. From exploring the art of whisky making and showcasing rare editions, to reflecting The Glenlivet's heritage throughout the interiors, the visitor experience pays homage to being the original mark of quality for Speyside single malt.

ABOUT CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also represents Jacob's Creek®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

