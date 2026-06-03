The iconic Speyside distillery and luxury golf property are bringing a taste of Scotland to Canada, offering the experience of a lifetime to a lucky Canadian this Father's Day.

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Glenlivet, the iconic Speyside single malt Scotch whisky, is announcing today the establishment of a prestigious new partnership with Cabot Highlands, the luxury golf destination set in the breathtaking Scottish Highlands. The partnership kicks off just in time for Father's Day, offering Canadians multiple ways to experience the collaboration firsthand, and the chance for one lucky Canadian to win the experience of a lifetime in Scotland.

THE GLENLIVET AND CABOT HIGHLANDS ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP AHEAD OF FATHER’S DAY (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications))

This Father's Day, The Glenlivet, in partnership with Cabot Highlands, is offering you and your father the trip of a lifetime to experience the breathtaking Scottish Highlands in an unforgettable way. The winning pair will travel to Cabot Highlands, near Inverness, where they will be among the very first to play the highly anticipated new 18-hole golf course, Old Petty, and enjoy a round at Castle Stuart, one of Cabot's acclaimed World Top 100-ranked golf courses. Their once-in-a-lifetime journey will be completed with a private tour of The Glenlivet's iconic distillery near Speyside. Canadians can enter the Father's Day contest via the QR code in retail, on social, or enter today at https://www.theglenlivet.com/en-ca/cabot-highlands-contest/.*

"Partnering with Cabot Highland, a destination that shares our deep Scottish roots and our passion for creating unforgettable, world-class experiences, feels entirely natural," commented George Skarpathiotakis, Senior Brand Director, Marketing, Corby Spirit and Wine. "By bringing our brands together for Father's Day, we are offering golf and whisky enthusiasts a way to elevate and celebrate the moment in an unforgettable way."

In Toronto, The Glenlivet and Cabot Highlands will host an exclusive golf experience at Modern Golf (First Canadian Place) from June 10-11. Guests can book a 30-minute private experience between 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. each day, complete with a guided brand education and tasting of The Glenlivet whisky, play on a virtual simulator of Cabot golf courses, custom bottle engravings, limited edition merchandise and more. Canadians are encouraged to book their experience now at https://theglenlivetclubhouse.netlify.app/.

"We're thrilled to partner with The Glenlivet, a brand that shares our Scottish roots and commitment to creating exceptional experiences. With Old Petty now open, there's never been a more exciting time to introduce Canadians to Cabot Highlands and the remarkable beauty, golf and hospitality of the Scottish Highlands." added Grace Bergmann, VP Global Marketing & Partnerships.

In addition to the new partnership, The Glenlivet is introducing the return of its Small Batch Collection with three new aged expressions for Canadians to enjoy. The Glenlivet Small Batch 17 Year Old will launch in select stores in Ontario, while The Glenlivet Small Batch 20 Year Old will launch in Alberta. The new collection invites whisky enthusiasts and collectors to delve deeper into the nuanced art of flavour, showcasing the remarkable diversity achieved when combining different casks.

For more information on the new launches, and to follow along to see what's next with this iconic new partnership, visit us at https://www.theglenlivet.com/en-ca/ and follow @theglenlivet and @cabothighlands.

*No purchase necessary. Must be legal drinking age. Complete contest rules can be found at https://www.theglenlivet.com/en-ca/cabot-highlands-contest/.

THE GLENLIVET SMALL BATCH TASTING NOTES

THE GLENLIVET SMALL BATCH 17 Year Old (WILDFLOWER HONEY)

Nose: Apple rings, boiled lime confectionery, freshly baked shortbread, vanilla pods, marzipan cream with notes of Highland heather and honeysuckle.

Palate: Baked Granny Smith apples, honeydew melon, lemon drizzle cake, orange marmalade, toasted almonds and ginger spice.

Finish: Sweet, floral and complex.

THE GLENLIVET SMALL BATCH 20 Year Old (ORCHARD FRUITINESS)

Nose: Juicy ripe pears, crisp red apples, sweet cherries, treacle sponge, golden syrup with a hint of clove and sweet toasted oak.

Palate: Spiced apple slices, caramelised figs, ripe plums, fresh nectarines, toffee sauce followed by warming baking spices, namely cinnamon.

Finish: Incredibly fruity and syrupy.

ABOUT THE GLENLIVET

Created by George Smith in 1824, The Glenlivet is renowned for its heritage as a visionary within the single malt category. With a commitment to outstanding quality and workmanship within single malts, The Glenlivet is dedicated to continuing this legacy and has led innovation within single malt in recent years. Standout initiatives include the release of The Glenlivet Code, a mystery single malt, and the creation of The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, a great representation of the distillery's signature style. The Glenlivet has also recently launched its newly renovated brand home to open up Speyside to the world. Using innovative technology combined with exclusive bottlings, immersive tours, and whisky tastings, The Glenlivet Brand Home brings visitors an experience like no other. From exploring the art of whisky making and showcasing rare editions, to reflecting The Glenlivet's heritage throughout the interiors, the visitor experience pays homage to being the original mark of quality for Speyside single malt.

www.theglenlivet.com @TheGlenlivet

ABOUT CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines, and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Olmeca Altos® and Código 1530® tequilas, Jefferson's™ and Rabbit Hole® bourbons, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also provides representation for certain selected, unrelated third-party brands such as Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, or Instagram.

ABOUT CABOT HIGHLANDS

Located in Inverness, Scotland, Cabot Highlands is surrounded by the breathtaking Scottish Highlands and features a rugged landscape that hugs the Moray Firth shoreline. This 420-acre Cabot property is home to the renowned 18-hole Castle Stuart Golf Links, named among the world's top 100 courses. Acclaimed architect Tom Doak has built a second 18-hole golf course at Cabot Highlands, Old Petty, which opened for preview play in August 2025. This course is built on a pristine piece of land that plays around the property's 400-year-old castle, offering natural contours, meanders along the shoreline, and winds through hillsides and expansive open land. Beyond golf, the destination offers incredible natural beauty and ample outdoor activities including hiking, cycling, fishing, falconry, and horseback riding. A limited collection of four-bedroom cottages invites you to make Cabot Highlands your own -- where dramatic Highland landscapes, championship golf, and timeless Scottish charm meet elevated living. The town of Inverness is located ten minutes away and offers opportunities to experience the vibrant Scottish culture through Victorian-era marketplaces, cathedrals, museums and restaurants.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications)

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