The inaugural release, J.P. Wiser's Master Blender Series 2026 Release, is available as a distillery exclusive and offers avid whisky drinkers a chance to own a piece of Master Blender Dr. Don Livermore's 30-year legacy

WINDSOR, ON, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, J.P. Wiser's is proud to announce the launch of the Master Blender Series, a new collection released annually which celebrates the pinnacle of blending innovation, with the inaugural Master Blender Series 2026 Release now available as a distillery exclusive. The expression reframes blending as the ultimate mark of expertise and creativity, challenging the long-standing misconception that blending is a compromise in quality, and coincides with the celebration of Master Blender Dr. Don Livermore's 30th anniversary at the historic Hiram Walker Distillery.

J.P. Wiser’s Reimagines the Art of the Blend with Exclusive Master Blender Series (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications)) J.P. Wiser’s Reimagines the Art of the Blend with Exclusive Master Blender Series (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications))

As one of the world's few Master Blenders with a PhD in wood science and a background in microbiology, Dr. Don Livermore has spent three decades pushing the boundaries of Canadian whisky. The Master Blender Series 2026 Release draws inspiration from his academic roots, mirroring the foundations of his renowned Dissertation whisky. It utilizes an identical grain composition of rye and corn and a dual-distillation approach in both column and pot stills, the very method that earned him his PhD.

"In my 30 years at the Hiram Walker distillery, I've had the opportunity to work on a number of high-quality J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies," says Master Blender Dr. Don Livermore. "By returning to the foundations of my original 'Dissertation' blend, I wanted to take the scientific roots of rye, corn, and dual-distillation, and push them into exciting new territory to create the Master Blender Series."

While rooted in tradition, Dr. Don has advanced this blend into new territory by layering a global character through a sophisticated multi-cask finishing process. Bottled at 46.1% abv, this intricate harmony of wood and spirit yields a deeply complex, velvety profile featuring notes of succulent Bosc pear, indulgent dark chocolate, and the warm, artisanal spice of rye sourdough. The whisky was finished in a unique combination of:

Black Sea Oak

Once-used Speyside Malt Barrels

Port Casks

Heavily Charred White Oak

"The Master Blender Series is about showcasing the incredible complexity that true blending expertise can achieve," says Maura Cowan, VP of Marketing. "By introducing a global character through unique cask finishes like Black Sea Oak and Speyside barrels, this inaugural release shows exactly how J.P. Wiser's continues to redefine the Canadian whisky landscape. It is a true testament to the artistry and innovation behind Canadian whisky."

This release is a true distillery exclusive available only through jpwisers.com for $89.95. With only 1,500 bottles produced, the Master Blender Series 2026 Release offers enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of Dr. Don Livermore's 30-year legacy and is a testament to the innovation redefining the Canadian whisky landscape. Get yours today!

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Polar Ice® vodka, Lamb's® rum, and McGuinness® liqueurs, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages, as well as Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also represents Vinarchy's Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, or Instagram.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications)

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