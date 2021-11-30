MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Few things are as impactful to a child's well-being as starting the day with a fulfilling breakfast. To mark Giving Tuesday on November 30th, 2021, Kellogg Canada will donate $150,000 to Breakfast Club of Canada (BCC), and its 3,000 breakfast programs across the country, to help provide children with a strong start to their day. The funds will help support breakfast programs in Canadian communities where the need is greatest, with a specific focus on Northern and Indigenous communities, to improve access to food.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Breakfast Club of Canada has seen a significant increase in attendance and the need for additional breakfast programs. This holiday season, Kellogg Canada is calling on Canadians to help give the gift of breakfast to ensure the Club can continue to reach the considerable number of children that have benefitted from these programs over the past 21 months. Get involved here.

"Despite everything we know about the importance of breakfast, one out of three children in Canada are at risk of arriving to school hungry†. A number that jumps to 1 in 2 for Indigenous communities. We are at a critical point in time," said Lores Tomé, Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs, Kellogg Canada Inc. "We're proud to partner with Breakfast Club of Canada to help give kids a strong start at a time when the need has never been greater."

"Families have continued to experience hardships over the past year, and children remain among those most vulnerable to food insecurity," explained Tommy Kulczyk, General Manager, Breakfast Club of Canada. "Effectively promoting food security for children takes an entire team. Partners like Kellogg Canada help us to not only maintain our day-to-day activities, but to ensure we can continue to reach out to more and more children across the country. Together, we create a safe and supportive environment where all children and youth can reach their full potential."

For almost 15 years, Kellogg Canada has worked with its longstanding partner Breakfast Club of Canada to champion the important role breakfast plays in the development of children and young people, providing support to the organization with financial and in-kind food donations and through employee volunteer efforts and engagement. Since 2015, Kellogg Canada has donated more than $4 million dollars and 50 million servings of cereal and snacks to food banks and breakfast programs across Canada. It's all part of the Kellogg's Better Days global purpose platform to create 3 billion Better Days for people around the world by 2030.

Learn more here about how you can support Breakfast Club of Canada this Giving Tuesday and Holiday Season and help end childhood hunger.

ABOUT BREAKFAST CLUB OF CANADA

Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance, the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 500 000 children in over 3,000 programs in academic and community settings across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

ABOUT KELLOGG CANADA INC.

At Kellogg Canada, our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include All-Bran*, Kellogg's Corn Flakes*, Corn Pops*, Eggo*, Froot Loops*, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*, Kashi*, Kellogg's* Two Scoops* Raisin Bran, Mini-Wheats*, Nutri-Grain*, Pop-Tarts*, Pringles*, Rice Krispies*, Special K*, Vector*, Morningstar Farms*, Cheez-It*, RXBAR* and more. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods and brands, and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com . To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca .

* © 2021, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under license by Kellogg Canada Inc.

†The Impact of COVID-10 on Canadian Children, Breakfast Club of Canada, 2020; https://www.breakfastclubcanada.org/covid-impacts/

