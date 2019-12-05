The General Insurance OmbudService (GIO) welcomes new Chair and Independent Director; presents 2018/19 Annual Report during their 2019 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The General Insurance OmbudService (GIO) made a number of key Board announcements and Annual Report highlights during their Annual General Meeting held in downtown Toronto, Ontario on October 23rd, 2019.

These include:

New Chair and Vice-Chair

Marguerite (Marga) Vogel was appointed as Chair for a term of one-year and The Honourable Graydon Nicholas was appointed as Vice-Chair for a term of one-year as well.

New Director

Mr. John Parisella was appointed as the new Independent Director, Quebec for a three-year term. Mr. Parisella is currently Senior Advisor, Business Outreach with NATIONAL Public Relations Montreal office. Over the course of his extensive career, John has held numerous positions in the public sphere, including chief of staff for Quebec premiers, authors, business managers, political analysts and Quebec's delegate general in New York City. He was named a member of the Order of Canada in 2016, and an officer of the National Order of Quebec in 2016.

2018/19 Annual Report Release

GIO released its 2018/19 Annual Report, which was approved during their Annual General Meeting. The report provides consumers with activity results that took place during GIO's seventeenth year of operation from May 1, 2018 to April 30, 2019.

During the past fiscal year, GIO has continued to work tirelessly to create awareness of their organization among consumers, Government officials, MPs, MLAs, media members and insurance industry professionals. Highlights from the 2018/19 Annual Report include:

GIO handled 5,195 calls, an increase from 2017/18.

Five-year upward trend analyses of Calls and Inquiry Resolution.

Web site visits grew, with 77% recorded as new visitors.

Marked increases in consumer testimonials and assistance.

A copy of the 2018/19 Annual Report can be found in both English and French on GIO's websites at www.giocanada.org and www.scadcanada.org.

GIO's mission is to provide consumers of car, home and business insurance in Canada with a cost-free, independent and impartial process to resolve their complaints. To achieve their mission, GIO is committed to:

Making insurance consumers aware of the services provided;

Applying best practices and standards in addressing complaints;

Providing access for consumers by toll-free telephone, mail, e-mail, Internet and facsimile;

Maintaining a knowledgeable and courteous consumer service staff;

Ensuring that all cases are treated in a confidential, balanced and fair manner.

About the General Insurance OmbudService

GIO was incorporated on May 31st 2002 as a federal not-for-profit corporation. GIO offers bilingual services across Canada to consumers and its 153-member companies. GIO is an independent organization for consumer dispute resolution of home, car and business insurance. GIO assists customers and their insurance companies resolve differences in a fair, independent and impartial environment. For more information please call toll free 1-877-225-0446 or visit www.giocanada.org and www.scadcanada.org.

