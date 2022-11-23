THE FUTURE OF FOOD IS TRANSFORMATIVE

The Nourish Network releases Annual Trend Report for Food, Beverage, and Agriculture for 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Nourish Food Marketing, Canada's only full-service marketing agency working exclusively with food, beverage, and agricultural clients, in partnership with Kahntact, leading marketers in the agriculture, food, and life science sectors, have released their 7th annual Trend Report.

The Nourish Network releases Annual Trend Report for Food, Beverage, and Agriculture for 2023 (CNW Group/Nourish Marketing Inc.) The Nourish Network releases Annual Trend Report for Food, Beverage, and Agriculture for 2023 (CNW Group/Nourish Marketing Inc.)

The 2023 Report provides insight into nine trends that are transforming the food and agricultural world, from unignorable issues like climate change to the historic highs of food inflation. On these issues, every generational cohort is clamouring to be heard. But we've beyond the point where individual actions make a real difference. It will take a coordinated systems approach to solve big global issues, says the Report.

"You might say we're on a launching pad," says Jo-Ann McArthur, president of Nourish Food Marketing. "In 2023, we will see trends leaping into the future. It will take out of the box thinking to solve the big issues we are facing. Consumers are demanding action and they do not want to go backwards and even slow progress will be seen as going backwards. The question is, are you ready to take these trends to future proof your business?"

"Sustainability is not a trend, it is now clearly entrenched in the lexicon of Canadian agriculture" says Rhett Hawkins, president of Kahntact. "In 2023, farmers will continue to be under pressure to adopt new practices and technologies to grow our food, but the key to a sustainable Canadian agri-food future, lies in the combination of technology, personal responsibility, and government focus designed to help farmers meet the food requirements of a growing planet."

The 2023 Report delves into 9 key trends that will shape the Food, Beverage and Agriculture landscapes in 2023 and beyond. The trends are:

The Rise of Reducatarianism: Trading "either/or" for "everything, but less"

Trading "either/or" for "everything, but less" Good Eats, Better Sleeps: The role of food as a sleep aid to promote overall well-being

The role of food as a sleep aid to promote overall well-being This One's for the Ladies: Female food is a missed opportunity we can no longer overlook

Female food is a missed opportunity we can no longer overlook Food Without Borders: Social media unites us globally so we can shop and cook together

Social media unites us globally so we can shop and cook together Robots, AI, and Connected Kitchens: The future of food automation finally arrives

The future of food automation finally arrives Breaking the Chains: Localized production offers an alternative to shaky global supply chains

Localized production offers an alternative to shaky global supply chains Closing the Loop: Self-contained food systems are the future

Self-contained food systems are the future From Science Fiction to Science Farming: Ag innovation sees exponential growth to meet environmental and market needs

Ag innovation sees exponential growth to meet environmental and market needs Solidarity for Sustainability: The future of eco-conscious agriculture is cooperative

The 2023 Nourish Trend Report is online now. To read the full report, click here

About Nourish Food Marketing:

Nourish Food Marketing is Canada's only full-service marketing agency exclusively working with clients in the food, beverage, and agriculture industry, with offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, please visit www.nourish.marketing

About Kahntact:

Kahntact is a full-service marketing communications firm specializing in agri‐food, animal health, and life sciences. Based in Guelph, we offer a unique structure and approach, with a hub of experienced marketing and communications professionals and an outstanding roster of freelance partners. For more information, please visit http://www.kahntact.com

SOURCE Nourish Marketing Inc.

For further information: Media Contact - To book an interview, please contact: Luca Farrugia, Nourish Food Marketing, [email protected], +1 (647) 963-2248