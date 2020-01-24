The future is here: Clearly leads innovative solutions for shopping online

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - You order a t-shirt - it's the same style as your favourite one, so you know it'll fit. You order sneakers - shoe fit can be complex but ordering online has been democratized. You're scrolling. You spy a super nice pair of frames. But isn't ordering glasses online a little complicated?

Not anymore.

Video: Clearly's new Virtual Try On Find 2000 glasses styles at Clearly (CNW Group/Clearly)

Clearly has drastically improved the challenge of shopping for frames online by harnessing augmented reality (AR) technology to create an innovative new tool.

Virtual Try On allows people to test out frames quickly and easily. In a few seconds, you can enable your camera, click 'Try On', and see how great you look in a pair of tortoiseshell d-frames (or quickly swipe off those bright red cat-eyes…).

Previously, 'trying on' glasses online often required a selfie and a few minutes of buffering before being presented with an average portrait picture of what the frame could look like on you.

But it's 2020, and in this bright new decade AR technology makes it possible to map faces accurately. This means customers can see a precise, realistic and live rendering of what Clearly's frames will actually look like when they slip them on in person.

Forget not having to leave the sofa – you don't even have to leave your news feed to use it. In another leap forward, the brand has become the first in Canada and one of the first worldwide to launch shoppable AR ads, through an exclusive partnership with Facebook.

Users can now tap on a Clearly ad to try frames on within Facebook's platform. If they love them, they can simply click through to the checkout on Clearly's site.

These innovative 'try before you buy' solutions have helped the brand cut through former worries about ordering glasses online, especially when it comes to trying frames, considered the primary obstacle to shopping online according to a recent consumer survey performed by Leger. This technology breakthrough is opening consumers up to a whole new world of perks and possibilities.

Arnaud Bussières, CEO of Clearly, says: "Whether it's a pair of jeans or a giant TV, there has always been a challenge for retailers to overcome consumers' reservations about purchasing something that they haven't been able to see or try beforehand. We're excited to be the first brand to use AR solutions that close this gap, making it easier for our customers to access affordable, quality eyewear that they genuinely feel great in. And for those who need to touch the product, we also have showrooms in Canada where consumers can get familiar with the brand, get an eye exam or just get an advice on frame and lenses selection".

Yes, the future is here – and it looks great on you.

