The Fun 'Pops' Here! Cineplex Celebrates National Popcorn Day With FREE Popcorn

This Thursday, Scene+ Members Treated to a Complimentary Bag of Popcorn in Theatres and with All Food Delivery Orders

Canadians' Love for Popcorn is so Strong that Cineplex Pops Nearly 30 Billion Kernels Each Year

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – There's no better way to take in a movie on the big screen than with a big, buttery bag of popcorn. In honour of National Popcorn Day on Thursday, January 19, Cineplex is giving away a FREE bag of its famous popcorn to millions of movie-lovers. With nearly 30 billion popcorn kernels popped at Cineplex theatres each year, movie lovers have a passion for popcorn, with Calgary (AB), Edmonton (AB), Toronto (ON), Winnipeg (MB), Montreal (QC), and Vancouver (BC) noted as the top six most popcorn-loving cities across Canadai.

"National Popcorn Day is a movie-lover's holiday and now an annual tradition for Cineplex. We know Canadians' love of popcorn spans all ages and movie genres, so we are excited to bring an extra bit of cheer to our guests this January," said Sara Moore, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Cineplex. "As an added bonus, those celebrating Popcorn Day with us this year will also receive a special, limited edition, Colonel Kernel temporary tattoo. This is an actual replica of a tattoo a popcorn superfan from British Columbia received on his forearm that we thought was TOO SPECIAL not to share! Happy National Popcorn Day everyone!"

Scene+ members can visit any Cineplex theatre across the country on January 19, 2023, to claim a free bag of the beloved cinema snack. They can scan their membership card or barcode on the Scene+ app at concession and redeem a free small popcorn.

Cineplex Popcorn 'Kernels of Truth:'

What's popcorn without movie butter? Cineplex portioned out 827k units of butter, which is about 5.8 tonnes of butter.

The world's oldest known popper was designed around 300 AD, with the first popcorn machine making its debut more than 1,500 years later at the World's Fair in Chicago in 1893.

in 1893. Cineplex has a signature popcorn recipe exclusive to its theatres, making it that perfect mix of salty, buttery and fluffy deliciousness.

Popcorn comes in two shapes: 'snowflake' and 'mushroom.' 'Snowflake' popcorn is light and fluffy and served hot and fresh in Cineplex theatres. 'Mushroom' popcorn is round and compact to better hold specialty toppings and is used in Cineplex's gourmet-inspired Poptopia.

It was not until theatres introduced sound in 1927 that movies became a cultural event across North America . With this surge in popularity, street vendors began serving up snacks, including popcorn, before movie-goers entered the theatre. Popcorn soon became inseparable from the experience and still is to this day.

For movie-lovers who are craving a movie night in, Cineplex popcorn can be delivered right to their door! In partnership with SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats, a bonus bag of popcorn will be included in all Cineplex orders placed on National Popcorn Day. To claim a free popcorn, simply download the SkipTheDishes or Uber Eats app, search 'Cineplex' and order your favourite Cineplex snacks. A small bag of popcorn will automatically be added to your order. Learn more about this exclusive offer here.

Popcorn fans are also encouraged to share their love for the snack staple over social media, using the hashtag #NationalPopcornDay, as well as on Cineplex's social channels on Facebook ( @Cineplex ), Twitter ( @CineplexMovies ) and Instagram ( @CineplexMovies ).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .



i Findings from a study conducted with 996 Canadians by Cineplex for the Popcorn Mix-Ins Research Report: Consumer Insights: September 2022.

