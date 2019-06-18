The fuel-efficient EcoRun road show heads to Alberta!

EDMONTON, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The 8th annual EcoRun, hosted by The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is coming to the province of Alberta.

On June 26, the EcoRun will start its two-day fuel-efficient journey out of Edmonton. There will be 20 vehicles on-hand to be piloted by AJAC journalists from all over Canada, prepared to fully test fuel consumption for the benefit of consumers. The aim is to showcase all the options available to the public which range in size and engine configuration which will all be put to the test including pure electrics, plug-in and conventional hybrids, hydrogen fuel cells, clean-diesel powertrains and highly-efficient gasoline options.

To start it all off, opening ceremonies will be held at 7:40am on June 26 at the Shumka Stage in Edmonton's Louise McKinney Riverfront Park. The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources will give a speech and wave the ceremonial green flag to send these AJAC journalists into the latest and greatest fuel-efficient offerings and on their way. The driving route will take them from Edmonton to stops in Red Deer, Drumheller, Canmore, Field (BC), and Banff, before concluding in Calgary on June 27 for a total drive of 945 km.

Each year, automakers have reduced the carbon footprint through producing more fuel-efficient vehicles that come from both alternative powertrains and improvements to the internal combustion engine. And it is at EcoRun where these new vehicles in all forms get to prove their value to the environment.

"Evaluating the fuel consumption of green vehicles and making the information available to consumers aligns with Michelin's leadership vision on sustainable mobility," says Sylvaine Cuniberti, Michelin Canada's marketing director for passenger tires. "We advocate for worn tire performance testing because, like the AJAC Ecorun, we believe consumers should have reliable third-party product performance information before they make a purchase. At Michelin, we focus on long-lasting performance of tires so they are designed to deliver superior performance throughout their life cycle. There are tangible cost savings to consumers and benefits to the environment from choosing tires that are good quality and using them until the wear limit."

The closing ceremonies of the EcoRun will be held at the Calgary Stampede grounds on June 27 with the unveiling of the Canadian Fuels Association Green Jersey winner – awarded to the eco-friendliest driver throughout the event.

The 2019 AJAC EcoRun is being supported by its main partners: Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), Canadian Fuels Association (CFA), FLO, Michelin North America (Canada) Inc., ATCO and Petro-Canada.

EcoRun PRESS ROOM

A section on the AJAC EcoRun webpage has been set-up where you may obtain photos, fuel consumption summaries, video, quotes and testimonials. Please see heading MEDIA at http://www.ajac.ca/eco-run/

SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

For further information: regarding EcoRun please contact David Miller (davemiller1188@gmail.com) 416-471-7467 or Cindy Hawryluk (cindy@ajac.ca) 905-978-7239.

Related Links

http://www.ajac.ca

