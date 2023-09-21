MONTRÉAL, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Fédération québécoise des professeures et professeurs d'université (FQPPU) applauds the efforts of the professors at McGill's Faculty of Education, who have formed a faculty union – the Association of McGill Professors of Education/ Association McGillienne de professeur.eure.aire.s d'éducation (AMPE) – which filed an application with the Tribunal administratif du travail seeking certification as the exclusive bargaining representative of full-time professors at the faculty.

The FQPPU expresses its full and enthusiastic support for the professors, who seek to protect and defend the faculty's distinctive teaching and research culture, aspire to enhance equity and diversity in their community and who have set their collective sights on more fulsome participation in governance that is more collegial, transparent, and fair. The support of the overwhelming majority of McGill's professors of education for AMPE testifies to their desire to work collectively to improve their working conditions and to contribute to the advancement of the University's mission as a public good.

"Collective bargaining is a fundamental right," said professor Finn Makela, the FQPPU's vice-president. "We hope that McGill will take note of their professors' aspirations and recognize the legitimacy of their efforts, without undue delay or litigation." Recall that McGill engaged in a lengthy and costly legal battle as it attempted to thwart the certification of its law professors' union. The Tribunal administratif du travail declined to give credence to McGill's position and certified the union in 2022.

The FQPPU is delighted that McGill's education professors have followed the path traced by their colleagues at the Faculty of Law, becoming the second faculty union in McGill's history to form a bargaining unit. In addition to extending its congratulations, the FQPPU is committed to supporting AMPE as it moves forward.

Since 1991, the FQPPU has been the consultation and representation body for Quebec university faculty.

www.fqppu.org

SOURCE Fédération québécoise des professeures et professeurs d'université

For further information: Émile Bordeleau-Pitre, conseiller aux communications, 514-692-3643, [email protected]