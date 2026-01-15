New education offerings will help candidates prepare to write the Canadian Investment Regulatory Exam and the Retail Securities Exam

Features include personalized learning pathways, interactive real-life examples, and question banks and practice exams that build practical, client-focused competencies for future investment associates and investment advisors

Available nationwide in English and French, these new programs reinforce a commitment to financial wellness for all Canadians

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - FP Canada™ and the Institute of Financial Planning today announced the launch of a suite of securities licensing education offerings, designed to help candidates thrive under the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization's (CIRO) new exam-based proficiency model.

CIRO, which sets and enforces rules for Canadian investment firms and their representatives across Canada, recently implemented a modernized approach to securities registration, replacing mandatory coursework with an exam-based proficiency model. In response, the FP Canada Institute, a division of FP Canada, has developed purpose-built courses and tools to prepare candidates for the Canadian Investment Regulatory Exam (CIRE) and the Retail Securities Exam (RSE). The education offerings are being translated and adapted into French by the Institute of Financial Planning, which is delivering French-language offerings nationwide, as well as English-language offerings in Quebec.

"These new offerings reinforce FP Canada's commitment to our vision of financial wellness for all Canadians," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "By delivering securities licensing education that emphasizes client-centric skills, we are helping the financial securities industry build a pipeline of professionals who can do more than pass an exam--they can thrive in practice, and provide the high-quality support that Canadians need."

"This initiative reflects the strength of our collaboration with FP Canada and our shared commitment to advancing the profession," said Caroline Champagne, President and CEO of the Institute of Financial Planning. "By combining our expertise, we are offering a high-quality, client-focused learning experience that supports future professionals across Canada, while ensuring access to this education in French."

The FP Canada Institute is an established leader in the financial services education marketplace, through its end-to-end programs in support of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification and QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification.

The Institute of Financial Planning, a leader in professional financial education, is the only organization in Quebec authorized to award the diploma leading to the F.Pl. title.

Practical, Real-World Knowledge

Given that pursuing a securities license is often an early step in a financial services career, these new education offerings give learners practical, client-focused skills from the start.

The new suite of offerings includes a Knowledge Check to assess learner knowledge and provide personalized learning pathways. Students can purchase standalone courses for focused learning or complete study bundles covering the full scope of knowledge and competencies required to confidently pass the CIRE and RSE. Other features include interactive real-life examples and practice exams that mirror the real test experience, ensuring learners gain practical knowledge that translates into client-ready skills.

"Educational excellence is at the heart of what we do at the FP Canada Institute," said Alexandra Macqueen, Vice President, Learning, Development and Professional Practice, and Head of the FP Canada Institute. "Our securities licensing education and CIRO exam prep tools are built by industry experts and designed to deliver deep understanding of the competencies needed to have a successful career as a financial services professional. This is more than exam prep--it's about equipping professionals to succeed in real-world client scenarios."

Registration is now open. To learn more and to register, visit the FP Canada website and the Institute of Financial Planning website.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. For more information, visit fpcanada.ca.

About the FP Canada Institute

The FP Canada Institute, a division of FP Canada, is dedicated to elevating the practice of financial planning through education and practice support. The Institute offers a direct, end-to-end learning path that integrates technical and professional education in support of CFP® certification and QAFP® certification. To help ensure that financial planners remain relevant and effective, the Institute also develops, delivers, and accredits continuing education. In addition, as a Canadian leader in competency-based education, the Institute has developed and launched securities licensing education and CIRO exam prep tools for aspiring investment associates and advisors. The FP Canada Institute: Trusted. Excellence. End-to-End.

About the Institute of Financial Planning

For over 35 years, the Institute of Financial Planning has been a cornerstone of financial planning in Québec. It has established itself on the North American stage by upholding the highest standards. The Institute has made financial planners the trusted experts sought after by clients looking to preserve and grow their wealth. As a leader in developing and promoting personal financial planning, the Institute of Financial Planning's mission is to ensure that today's and tomorrow's financial services professionals have the knowledge, the know-how and the social skills required to contribute to the financial well-being of people, families, and communities. For more information, visit Institutpf.org.

