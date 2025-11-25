FP Canada™ Announces the First Recipients of the Diversity in Action Scholarship

The non-profit has awarded the scholarship to five individuals from underrepresented groups seeking CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification or QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - FP Canada is excited to announce the five individuals who have earned the inaugural FP Canada Diversity in Action Scholarship. Efe Rich Akhibi, Manojkumar Ramachandran, Joy Russell, Jay Saspara, and Simon Nkotanyi are the recipients for 2025.

The Diversity in Action Scholarship provides financial support toward the education of five aspiring CFP® professionals and QAFP® professionals from groups that are underrepresented in the financial planning profession. This year's recipients represent an array of backgrounds and experiences, embodying the true spirit of the scholarship.

Efe Rich Akhibi is an independent life insurance advisor in Edmonton, Alberta who has a background in digital marketing. Manojkumar Ramachandran, based in Ajax, Ontario, is a product owner and manager with extensive experience in the insurance technology space. Joy Russell, based in Oshawa, Ontario, is a financial advisor and the founder of Plan with Joy Financial Services. Jay Saspara is a financial planning associate at Ryan Lamontagne Inc. in Ottawa, Ontario. Simon Nkoytani is a Master of Business Administration graduate based in Burnaby, British Columbia.

In their personal essays, the recipients outlined different reasons for wanting to pursue financial planning certification. These included the desire to financially empower newcomers and underrepresented communities, provide culturally aware financial planning advice, and explore AI's capabilities to improve financial planning outcomes.

"Congratulations to Efe, Manojkumar, Joy, Jay, and Simon--we're very pleased to provide support for your journeys toward certification and continued success," said Tashia Batstone, FP Canada President and CEO. "Awarding the Diversity in Action Scholarship to these five deserving individuals is a small but significant step toward building a financial planning profession that truly reflects Canada's population."

The recipients of the Diversity in Action Scholarship received enrollment in a qualifying education program of their choosing from the FP Canada Institute™ at no cost. They underwent a rigorous scholarship application process that included the submission of a personal essay and letters of reference, which were thoroughly assessed by committee. The scholarship builds on FP Canada's commitment to its IMAGINE 2030 vision and is open to women, racialized persons, Indigenous persons, 2SLGBTQ+ individuals, and persons with disabilities who can demonstrate a financial need.

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. For more information, visit fpcanada.ca.

