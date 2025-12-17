FP Canada™ Announces October 2025 CFP® Exam and QAFP® Exam Results

Of the first-time CFP exam writers, 71% passed.

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - FP Canada has announced the results for the October sittings of the Certified Financial Planner® exam and the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam. A total of 475 candidates wrote the CFP exam (and 71% of the first-time writers passed), while 45 candidates wrote the QAFP exam (the first-time writer pass rate was 77%).

Candidates completed a brief survey about their motivations for taking the exams. According to that survey, 91% of CFP exam writers decided to pursue certification so they could enhance their skills and better serve their clients. The same was true for many QAFP certification candidates.

Fifty-four per cent of CFP exam writers and 58% of QAFP exam writers reported seeking to become certified due to legislation requiring them to obtain an approved credential to use the "financial planner" title. For 26% of CFP certification candidates and 42% of QAFP certification candidates, an employer requirement was a primary motivator.

"On behalf of FP Canada, I'd like to congratulate every individual who successfully completed the October CFP exam or QAFP exam," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "You've reached a critical milestone on your journeys to becoming certified--and helping Canadians achieve the financial well-being they deserve."

To obtain CFP certification, candidates must complete a comprehensive education program that includes professional education, pass a national exam, have (at minimum) a bachelor's degree or 10 years of qualifying work experience (or have held QAFP certification for at least five years), and demonstrate three years of qualifying work experience. QAFP certification candidates must complete a comprehensive education program, pass a national exam, have a post-secondary diploma or five years of qualifying work experience, and demonstrate one year of qualifying work experience.

To maintain certification, CFP professionals must ensure their knowledge and skills remain current by completing 25 hours of continuing education each year, including two hours in the professional responsibility category. QAFP professionals must complete 12 hours of continuing education each year, including one hour in the professional responsibility category. CFP professionals and QAFP professionals must also adhere to high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

CFP certification and QAFP certification have been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as valid credentials for individuals using the "financial planner" title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

