The FORMULA 1 CANADIAN GRAND PRIX Announces the Return of its Opening Gala : The Grand Evening

MONTREAL, April 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Following a two-year absence, Le Grand Soir is finally back! In a sumptuous décor at the heart of enticing performances, Le Grand Soir is without a doubt the most sought-after event of the summer.

On June 16th, Montreal's Winsor Station will host Le Grand Soir presented by Bell. Those in attendance will be treated to a cocktail as of 6:00 p.m. followed by dinner at 8:00 p.m. To take part in the festivities, guests can purchase a table for ten (10) guests at the cost of 10 000$. Individual places are also available at the cost of 1 000$ each.

Profits for the evening will be donated to The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation and the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation.

''As top tier pediatric hospital foundations in Québec, we are both thrilled and thankful that sporting and business communities involved in the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix are sensitive to the important need for resources in mental health for our youth. The pandemic has aggravated mental health issues and increased the number of patients that arrive in our emergency rooms in great distress and suffering. We would like to thank the team at the F1GPCanada for their support.'' Delphine Brodeur President and CEO of the CHU Sainte-Justine and Renée Vézina, President of the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation.

''Following a two-year absence that seemed never ending, I am overjoyed to see the festivities surrounding the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix return. Le Grand Soir is the staple of summer in Montreal and will once again bring together the world of Formula 1 and the Montreal community'' François Dumontier, President and CEO of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.

About Octane Racing Group

A Montréal-based Canadian company, Octane Racing Group Inc. is the promoter of FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA through an agreement made with Formula One Administration Limited and Formula 1 World Championship Limited (which, together, hold the commercial rights to F1).

