Strong demand for shares of the Fonds

MONTREAL, June 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Due to the strong demand for its shares, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ will no longer accept, as of today, new agreements to purchase shares through preauthorized withdrawals. This decision was made to ensure the Fonds de solidarité FTQ meets its commitments while taking into consideration the balance of the Fonds' business model.

As a result, it will no longer be possible to set up new preauthorized withdrawal agreements or to increase current preauthorized withdrawals during the current financial year ending May 31, 2022.

This decision does not affect contributions made through payroll deduction or existing preauthorized withdrawal agreements , and it does not affect repayments to be made to the Fonds in connection with the HBP or LLP.

This measure is provided for in the Short Form Prospectus.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channelling the savings of its 700,000 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $15.6 billion in net assets as at November 30, 2020, the Fonds has supported more than 3,300 partner companies and over 220,000 jobs. To find out more, visit fondsftq.com.

Please read the prospectus before buying shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained online at fondsftq.com, from a local representative or at the offices of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. The shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ are not guaranteed; their value changes and past performance may not be repeated.

