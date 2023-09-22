MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - During its general annual meeting held on Septembre 16, 2023, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's shareholders elected the majority of the directors of the Fonds' Board.

The members of the Fonds' Board are as follows:

Claude Séguin, Chair *

Magali Picard , First Vice-Chair

, First Vice-Chair Pierre-Maurice Vachon , Second Vice-Chair *

, Second Vice-Chair * Denis Bolduc , Third Vice-Chair

, Third Vice-Chair Janie C. Béïque, President and CEO

Yvon Barrière

Éric Boisjoly

Loïc Breton

Frédéric Brisson

Daniel Cloutier

Anouk Collet

Éric Gingras

Denis Labrèche *

Dominic Lemieux

Françoise E. Lyon *

Katia Marquier *

* Sylvie Nelson

Roger A. Renaud *

* Jean-Claude Scraire *

* Members independent of the Fonds, the FTQ and its affiliated unions

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

A source of pride for Quebecers, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ fulfills its mission thanks to a unique business model created 40 years ago. Since its inception, the Fonds has rallied Quebecers, collecting and channeling the retirement savings of its 765,721 shareholders-savers into investments that help drive the Québec economy.

With net assets of $18.4 billion as at May 31, 2023, the Fonds supports more than 3,700 companies through venture and development capital investments underpinned by the conviction that impact is created as much by financial as social returns. For more information, visit fondsftq.com or our company page on LinkedIn.

