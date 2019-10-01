The Fonds de solidarité FTQ announces the composition of its Board of Directors following its shareholders' meeting

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - During its general annual meeting held on September 28, 2019, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's shareholders elected the majority of the directors of the Fonds' Board. The members of the Board are as follows:

Claude Séguin, Chair *

Daniel Boyer , First Vice-Chair

, First Vice-Chair Pierre-Maurice Vachon , Second Vice-Chair *

, Second Vice-Chair * Yvon Barrière

Christine Beaubien *

* Éric Boisjoly

Denis Bolduc

Anouk Collet

Michèle Colpron *

Alain Croteau

Sonia Éthier

Pierre Fortin *

* Renaud Gagné

Denis Labrèche *

Sylvie Nelson

Roger A. Renaud *

* Jean-Claude Scraire *

* Gaétan Morin, President and CEO

One seat vacant

* Members independent of the Fonds, the FTQ and its affiliated unions

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a capital development fund that channels the savings of Quebecers into investments. With $15.6 billion in net assets as at May 31, 2019, the Fonds has supported 215,104 jobs. The Fonds has 3,126 partner companies and today has more than 700,000 shareholders-savers.

For further information: for media representatives only: Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Communications, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Phone: 514 850-4835, Mobile: 514 703-5587, Email: pmcquilken@fondsftq.com

