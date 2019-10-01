The Fonds de solidarité FTQ announces the composition of its Board of Directors following its shareholders' meeting Français
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - During its general annual meeting held on September 28, 2019, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's shareholders elected the majority of the directors of the Fonds' Board. The members of the Board are as follows:
- Claude Séguin, Chair *
- Daniel Boyer, First Vice-Chair
- Pierre-Maurice Vachon, Second Vice-Chair *
- Yvon Barrière
- Christine Beaubien *
- Éric Boisjoly
- Denis Bolduc
- Anouk Collet
- Michèle Colpron *
- Alain Croteau
- Sonia Éthier
- Pierre Fortin *
- Renaud Gagné
- Denis Labrèche *
- Sylvie Nelson
- Roger A. Renaud *
- Jean-Claude Scraire *
- Gaétan Morin, President and CEO
- One seat vacant
* Members independent of the Fonds, the FTQ and its affiliated unions
About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ
The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a capital development fund that channels the savings of Quebecers into investments. With $15.6 billion in net assets as at May 31, 2019, the Fonds has supported 215,104 jobs. The Fonds has 3,126 partner companies and today has more than 700,000 shareholders-savers.
