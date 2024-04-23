The art of transforming: a campaign uniting Montreal's business and artistic communities

MONTREAL, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Guided by its commitment to Montreal's artistic and cultural heritage, the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montreal (MAC) announces the launch of its capital campaign in support of the MAC transformation project. The ambitious goal of the capital campaign is to raise $20 million to contribute to the museum's significant renovation project, marking its evolution while enriching its cultural programming. The campaign cabinet is chaired by Claudine and Stephen Bronfman, with the support of other leaders from Montreal's business community.

Fondation du MAC announces the launch of its capital campaign in support of the MAC transformation project Post this Major fundraising campaign : The art of transforming. Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (CNW Group/Fondation du MAC)

Under the slogan "The art of transforming," donations made as part of the Fondation du MAC's capital campaign will help realize the vision of a transformed museum that optimizes and increases exhibition spaces, expands educational areas, fosters exchanges, and enhances universal accessibility. This transformation will enable the MAC to continue supporting artists while playing an essential role in promoting, disseminating, and appreciating contemporary art from Quebec, Canada, and worldwide.

"This crucial funding will support key projects such as expanding exhibition spaces and highlighting the MAC's collection of over 8,000 works, while accentuating its educational mission. Our Musée, a pillar of Montreal's arts scene, plays an essential role in community and cultural activation," explains Anne Lebel, General Director of the Fondation du MAC. "This campaign aims not only to achieve a financial goal but to build a collective vision of the future of art in our community."

"The MAC is one of the cultural gems of the city. Each generation of Montrealers has the responsibility to ensure that the Museum continues to enrich its collection and to curate world-class exhibitions.," emphasize Claudine and Stephen Bronfman, Co-chairs of the Fondation du MAC's campaign cabinet. "As co-chairs, we are honoured to lead this campaign towards its goal with the cabinet, rallying the business and philanthropic community to support the MAC's bold vision."

Historic impact for Montreal

As the first and largest institution in Canada devoted exclusively to all forms of contemporary art, the MAC has been the benchmark for contemporary art in Quebec for 60 years. The MAC boasts an impressive national collection of over 8,000 works. Through this transformed space in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal will acquire an architectural gem that will revitalize the downtown core, with significant economic, cultural, and social benefits.

The Fondation du MAC's capital campaign aims to support the MAC transformation project and its unifying impact on the Quebec and Canadian arts community. By helping to create more opportunities to connect artists and the public, the MAC is preparing for a historic transformation, an essential project that will testify to the power of community investment in the arts.

Philanthropists unite for the cultural future of our metropolis

The Fondation du MAC's capital campaign is led by an exceptional cabinet, co-chaired by visionary leaders Claudine and Stephen Bronfman. This group of dedicated philanthropists share a passion for art and a commitment to propel the museum into its next chapter. The campaign cabinet also includes Adriana Embiricos, Eric Bujold, François Dufresne, Guy Côté, Inder Arya, Josée Noiseux, Julie Couture, Lilian Vineberg, and Olivier Desmarais, as well as members of the MAC and its Fondation, Catherine Julien, Anne Lebel, and John Zeppetelli.

ABOUT THE FONDATION DU MAC

The mission of the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain is to support the Musée in its various activities, including collection development, exhibition production, promotion, and educational programs. Its mandate is to solicit funds from companies and individuals interested in the dissemination and conservation of contemporary Quebec, Canadian, and international art. The Fondation du MAC thus contributes to the development of the collection of Canada's first major institution devoted entirely to contemporary art: the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

ABOUT THE MUSÉE D'ART CONTEMPORAIN DE MONTRÉAL

For 60 years, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal has been bringing together local and international artists, their works, and diverse audiences, celebrating art as an essential component of life in Montréal and Québec. The museum's headquarters, located in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, is undergoing a major architectural transformation. In the meantime, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, an iconic location in Montreal's business district. Throughout the expansion and renovation, the Museum has continued to engage the public with temporary exhibitions highlighting exceptional artists and presenting a variety of practices. In addition to two major exhibitions per year, the MAC at Place Ville Marie offers public programs, as well as a wide range of educational services and community outreach activities. www.macm.org

SOURCE Fondation du MAC

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Naomi Kixmöller-Gosley, Senior Manager, Public Relations, [email protected], +1.778.677.5679; To support the MAC transformation project or to learn more about the major campaign, please contact: Catherine Julien, Director, Philanthropic Development and Capital Campaign, [email protected]