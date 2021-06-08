Life changing innovation for patients! Mrs Marie-Claude-Paré, President and Chief Executive Director of the Fondation du CHU de Québec, says she is proud of this model, designed and created from scratch by her team, together with the governing board of the CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Centre, in order to meet the actual needs of the researchers. "Research is at the heart of the Fondation's mission and our mission and ours Chaires fully adhere to this. This attractive model will enable the Foundation to create new prominent partnerships and attract philanthropists of all sectors who will team up with us to drive these Chairs forward and provide the means for these researchers to further their work. It's a brand new way of contributing to health in a tangible manner." The research projects supported by the Chaires de recherche hospitalières undergo a well-defined selection process, are evaluated by an external committee and approved by the Research Center governing boards. These projects must contribute to increasing patient survival rates, improving their quality of life, allow for less invasive treatment options - essentially humanising care provided at the CHU.

"These Chaires de recherche hospitalières represent a prime opportunity to promote the CRCHU and shine light on our researchers' talent. Research financing is a constant challenge, and this commitment from the Fondation and its donors is of indispensable assistance", confirms Mr. Serge Rivest, doctor of neuroscience, Director of the CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Centre. Indeed, the Fondation announced an investment of $750 000 per Chair over the next few years to ensure the continuity of large-scale research projects underway and hopes to join forces with generous, visionary and audacious partners who, like the Foundation, dare think big and wish to reinvent the world. For Mr. Martin Beaumont, Chief Executive Director of the CHU de Québec-Université Laval, this investment from the Fondation is undeniably of added value to the development of research conducted at the CHU. "These Chaires de recherche hospitalières consolidate the synergy uniting the Fondation, the CHU and its Research Centre. It is an extremely key project, with significant implications for Quebec City, all of eastern Quebec, and beyond. We can't help but be delighted for the benefit of patients!".

A First Chair in theranostics to revolutionise cancer treatment

Theranostics is an innovative treatment that combines radiosotopy therapy and fine-tuned diagnostic imaging. It is in full emergence for the targeted treatment of cancer, notably prostate cancer. Dr Jean-Mathieu Beauregard, researcher-clinician and nuclear medicine specialist, developed a unique and personalised approach to theranostics in which each treatment is adjusted according to patient characteristics. This approach has undergone conclusive clinical trials that have opened the door to other studies evaluating a very promising new therapeutic radioisotope for treating a greater variety of cancers.

Given that the fight against cancer is among the Fondation's priorities and the Research Center has already proved itself a leader in the field of theranostics, both nationally and internationally, selecting Dr Beauregard's project was entirely fitting. Dr Beauregard expressed his appreciation. "I'm touched by the show of confidence the Fondation du CHU de Québec and the Research Center have bestowed upon me by choosing me to hold the Fondation's first Chaires de recherche hospitalières. This support gives me the financial means to concentrate on my work, for the benefit of my patients, and this is a great relief!".

Tangible benefits for the patients

It was within the scope of clinical trials lead by Dr Beauregard that Mr. Marco Labrie became one of the of first patients to have benefited from theranostic treatments at the CHU. The cancer he suffered from over several years increasingly affected him, and the innovative approach changed everything: it prolonged his life, literally, and also allowed him to enjoy a greater quality of life. The Chaires de recherche hospitalières en théranostique stems from this clinical study, enabling Dr Beauregard to significantly further the work and, ultimately, save more lives like that of M. Labrie.

It should be mentioned here that for many years, M. Labrie has been associated with the Fondation through an imaginative initiative, Concert pour la vie, a benefit he organises to financially support clinical oncology research at the CHU. The funds raised during the next editions of Concert pour la vie will be dedicated to the Chaires de recherche hospitalières en théranostique.

To see the video testimony of Mr. Marco Labrie, or to watch the Fondation du CHU de Québec's announcement, please contact Mrs Josée Bourassa at [email protected].

*Hospital Research Chairs

SOURCE Fondation du CHU de Québec

For further information: Amélie Deschênes, Conseillère aux communications corporatives et aux relations médias, Fondation du CHU de Québec, [email protected], Cell : 418 805-6463