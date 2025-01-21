WESTON, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Flex Paste® Clear is a transparent, super thick rubberized paste that clings to virtually any surface, instantly sealing out water, air, and moisture. This Flex Paste line extension provides powerful performance with an invisible finish, ensuring that the original look of your projects remains unchanged. As a thick and strong clear sealant paste, it's perfect for filling large gaps, cracks, and holes, creating a strong, flexible, and crystal-clear waterproof seal. With its Advanced Hydrophobic Formula, Flex Paste® Clear even works underwater! Whether you're working on home repairs, vehicle maintenance, or creative projects, Flex Paste® Clear provides unmatched strength, durability and protection for all your indoor and outdoor applications.

Flex Paste® Clear is a line extension that provides powerful performance with an invisible finish, ensuring that the original look of your projects remains unchanged. Check out the commercial to see the first ever newspaper boat!

To showcase the sealing power and cling of Flex Paste® Clear, we built another boat, and this time it's completely made of newspaper! Check out the commercial to see how Flex Paste® Clear kept Phil afloat.

"Flex Paste Clear will never shrink, crack or peel…its virtually invisible," said Phil Swift, CEO and Spokesman for the Flex Seal Family of Products. "It can be applied on wet surfaces and won't wash away… it even works underwater!"

About Flex Paste® Clear:

Clear, virtually invisible

Super thick rubberized paste

Advanced Hydrophobic Formula

Seals out water, air, and moisture

100% Waterproof & Weatherproof

Seals large gaps, cracks, and holes

Can be shaped to take on any form

Protects without altering the appearance of surfaces

Helps Prevents flood damage and pest intrusion

Paintable, non-flammable

Flex Paste® Clear is available at Canadian Tire and will soon be available at other major retailers.

