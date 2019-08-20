The first step! Beaconsfield is looking to collaborate with a professional advisor to assist the City in the potential implementation process of the Reimagining SPACE project

BEACONSFIELD, QC, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Mayor and Council members are pleased to announce that they welcome the recommendations made by the Reimagining SPACE Steering Committee following the findings which emerged during the consultation process with residents to revitalize Centennial Park and the Lord Reading property.

At the August 19 meeting, the first step was taken when Council adopted a resolution concerning a list of criteria to help select a qualified professional advisor. Once chosen, this advisor will assist the City in launching a multidisciplinary architectural competition for the construction of a future multipurpose center. For this innovative project, the City is working with the Ville de Montréal Bureau du design, which has extensive expertise to oversee this process.

"City Council has carefully considered the recommendations of the Committee's report and agrees to proceed with this first step of the project. The process leading to an architectural competition involves several phases, and we must evaluate, along the way, the feasibility and relevance to pursue this venture. The support of a professional is essential for this unique project which is an exceptional experience for our municipality", says Mayor Georges Bourelle.

In addition, the City will hold an evening dialogue with residents about the customers' user experience of the cultural and library services on October 2, 2019, in the Council Chamber.

"We hope that residents will continue to get involved in this unifying project and that they will participate in large numbers during this special evening. Architecture shapes our public spaces, our neighbourhoods and has a lasting effect on the territory, which is why it is important for Council to have the pulse of our residents. We hope that this consultation approach, which we have applied since the beginning of the Reimagining SPACE project, will allow us to share information in order to envision a modern and adapted centre as a magnificent cultural and community place for our citizens", declares Mayor Bourelle.

For more details on the Reimaging SPACE project, visit beaconsfield.ca.

SOURCE City of Beaconsfield

For further information: Mayor's Office, 514 428.4410, beaconsfield.ca

Related Links

www.beaconsfield.ca

