MONTRÉAL, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The SAF+ Consortium ("SAF +") is proud to announce one of the first productions of sustainable aviation fuel PtL (Power to Liquids) in North America. This production took place in its pilot factory, located at the ParaChem industrial site, east of Montreal. SAF+ aims to bring to market, by 2025-2026, synthetic kerosene whose carbon footprint is reduced by 80% compared to fossil kerosene. The PtL sector consists of producing a synthetic liquid fuel by capturing and combining CO2 from industrial sources to green hydrogen produced in Quebec.

"These first liters of e-fuel represent a historic moment and an important milestone for SAF+" declared Mr. Jean Paquin, President and CEO of the SAF+ Consortium, within the framework of the 27th Montreal Conference presented by the International Economic Forum of the Americas.

"As the airline industry aims to reduce its carbon footprint and reduce kerosene consumption, SAF + stands out as a pioneer in the field of sustainable aviation fuel in Canada. For us, e-fuel is the way to go in the aviation industry if we want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions substantially", added Mr. Paquin.

"The PtL path is one of the most promising for the decarbonization of sustainable fuels", declared Alexandru Iordan, head of operations of the SAF+ Consortium, "by using green hydrogen, it accelerates the development of this important energy sector in the years to come".

A collective effort for an optimal energy transition

"I would like to warmly thank all the members of our consortium, the governments of Quebec and Canada who contributed to making this important step a real success. With their support and knowing that the demand for SAF in the aviation industry will almost double every year for the next 30 years; such solutions will position Montreal as a hub for responsible aviation in Canada, thus contributing to an energy transition underway, while helping our governments to achieve their reduction targets in terms of climate change", concluded Mr. Paquin.

Quotes From Consortium Members

"Airbus is fully committed to the decarbonization of air transport and believes that Sustainable Aviation Fuels ("SAF") have the potential to become a major driver in reducing CO2 emissions in commercial aviation - for existing fleets and future. The SAF is a ready-to-use solution for the airline industry today. Our planes are already capable of integrating a mixture of up to 50% of SAF and our goal is to achieve 100% compatibility by 2030, knowing that these SAFs can today reduce emissions by 80% of CO2 (over the life cycle) and be close in the future to 100% with e-fuels produced with green hydrogen and carbon capture", said Steven Le Moing, head of the New Energies program at Airbus.

"This is why we are particularly proud to work with the SAF + Consortium because supporting SAF innovation and production around the world is at the heart of Airbus' decarbonization strategy".

"We are very happy to support this structuring initiative for Montreal since the beginning. The Consortium is now taking a first-rate milestone that will lead to a concrete sustainable aviation fuel solution, that we will be the first user of when it goes to market. We strongly believe in the future of SAF because, at present, it is one of the most promising ways to reduce our carbon emissions and we must accelerate its development. We are staying the course on our strong and lasting commitment to minimize our impact on climate change", said Jean-François Lemay, President and CEO of Air Transat.

"These first steps allow us to position Quebec as one of the leaders in a green and sustainable recovery. By capturing the CO2 that would have been released into the atmosphere to give it a second use, we confirm the ecosystem's desire to be bold and creative to accelerate our transition to more sustainable aerospace industry. We are also helping to create a pool of innovative and unprecedented jobs for the next generation of workers", said Suzanne Benoît, President and CEO of Aéro Montréal.

"ADM is committed to working actively with its partners to support initiatives that help to reduce the environmental impact of aviation activities and that promote Quebec know-how internationally. As a member of the consortium, our organization is proud to support this innovative CO2-based clean fuel technology. This first delivery lets us predict the start of a small and most positive revolution in the industry", said Martin Massé, Vice-President, Sustainable Development at ADM Aéroports of Montréal.

"An aviation revolution, that is the essence of today's announcement. By tackling polluting discharges from the sector, through the Valorisation Carbon Québec (PVCQ) project, Polytechnique Montréal's chemical engineering research group has placed its expertise at the service of highly strategic innovation for climate action. We thank the Government of Quebec for the financial assistance granted to the PVCQ as part of the 2013-2020 Climate Change Action Plan. Support for research and development of technological solutions for capturing and recovering carbon dioxide is essential to open up new markets for the Quebec economy and help large emitters reduce their greenhouse gas emissions", mentioned Louis Fradette, professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Polytechnique Montreal.

"SAF +'s technological approach offers a significant reduction in GHGs and will greatly contribute to the effort to decarbonize the economy. As an expert consulting engineering firm, BBA is determined to be part of the business plan for our planet. We are proud to participate once again by helping ingenious and passionate minds like SAF+ to implement their innovative technologies that will shape a more resilient world", said Lyne Ricard, Business Line Director - Sustainable Fuels, oil and gas at BBA.

About SAF + CONSORTIUM

SAF+ CONSORTIUM is a Quebec company specialized in the development of clean fuels produced using the capture of CO2 emissions from industrial sources. It brings together leading players spanning the entire aviation value chain to provide Canadians with a sustainable business solution for low-carbon flights. For more information, visit safplusconsortium.com

SOURCE SAF+ Consortium

For further information: Mathieu Claise, 418 265-2512 - [email protected]