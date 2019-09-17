The First Princess Auto Store in Quebec Opens in Saint-Jérôme

SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The first Princess Auto store in the province of Quebec was inaugurated Tuesday morning in Saint-Jérôme. Local elected officials, vendors as well as enthusiastic customers and members of the Princess Auto leadership team were gathered in a festive atmosphere for the occasion and the traditional chain cutting ceremony.

The new 27,500 square foot store, located at 150 Rue Valmont, is the retailer's 47th location and employs 46 Team Members, including 18 part-time Team Members. The construction project was awarded to many local businesses.

Princess Auto is a family-owned Canadian company headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, that employs over 2,500 Team Members. For more than 85 years, it has been supplying tradespeople, hobbyists, handyman and anyone who loves to fix and build things with the tools and equipment they need to figure it out, whatever that "it" may be. Serving its customers through 47 stores coast-to-coast, a national call center, and an online store, the retailer offers a unique assortment of tools, equipment and products, ranging from hydraulics to welding, making it the destination for those unique or hard to find items.

"News of a Princess Auto store finally opening in the province of Quebec has created a lot of buzz since the announcement last December," said Marc-André Fournier, Vice president, Quebec operations at Princess Auto. "Princess Auto is recognized for its high level of customer service and great pricing, and we aim to generate the same excitement and customer loyalty in Quebec as we've seen across the country."

"Our team has been hard at work for several months, and we have long dreamed of the day we'd have the pleasure to finally meet and serve our loyal Quebec customers, who purchased online or at our nearest stores in Ontario or the Atlantic region, face to face," said Yves Bergeron, Saint-Jérôme Store leader. My team and I are excited to finally bring the Princess Auto experience closer to them and we want them to feel like a "kid in a candy shop" every time they enter our store."

A second Quebec location is scheduled to open on Robert-Bourassa Boulevard in Laval on February 4, 2020. Mass hiring for an array of positions at the Laval store is currently underway and interested candidates can apply online via Princess Auto's website. Mass hiring will take place at the Laval Palace Convention Center (1717 boul. Le Corbusier) on September 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Founded in 1933, Princess Auto is a family-owned Canadian company employing over 2,500 Team Members, with its headquarters in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company serves their customers through 47 stores coast-to-coast, a National Call Centre, and an online store. With a wide variety of products, Princess Auto aims to provide the tools and equipment their customers need and offer an outstanding shopping experience backed by the Princess Auto Guarantee: "No sale is final until you're satisfied". Princess Auto also gives back to the community with The Princess Auto Foundation which provides financial assistance to skilled trades students enrolled at Canadian Colleges. For more information about the company visit www.princessauto.com and follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

