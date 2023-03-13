KAHNAWAKE, QC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The FNHRDCQ invites all journalists in the province to consult the program of the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine Regional Forum. The Forum will be held at the Gespeg community hall and simultaneously on the Zoom platform on March 15 and 16, 2023 with a record number of registered participants for an Indigenous event of this magnitude.

Financed with the support of a partnership between the Commission des partenaires du marché du travail and the Centre des Compétences futures to support workforce development in Quebec, funds from the Government of Canada through the Future Skills Program and the Skills and Partnership Fund, as well as financial participation from the First Nations and Inuit Labour Market Advisory Committee, this inclusive event will allow participants to establish relationships, promote First Nations' achievements, foster Indigenous peoples' employability, and facilitate their labour market integration in this context of labour shortage.

This Forum aims to raise awareness among First Nations employment integration businesses and to establish professional relationships between Indigenous peoples and the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.

About the FNHRDCQ

As one of the regional commissions of the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), the FNHRDCQ contributes to the personal and professional fulfilment of First Nations by actively supporting their path to employment.

