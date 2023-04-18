KAHNAWAKE, QC, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The hybrid 2023 MAMU! Indigenous Career Fair will be hosted virtually on June 8, 2023, on the [x] platform to allow businesses from across the province to be present, and in person on June 9, 2023, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. Interested companies can register to reserve their booth and participate at no cost on both days or one day only.

This event will allow employers and trainers to present their organization and job offers to visitors and receive candidates' résumés. In addition, it will be possible for the businesses participating virtually to chat and meet instantly with visitors through videoconference.

With the ongoing labour shortage, the MAMU! Indigenous Career Fair is a key networking event for Indigenous communities, education institutions and human resource development professionals. This unique platform allows not only to offer jobs or internships and present training programs but also to discover talents among qualified and motivated job and training seekers and to establish lasting partnerships with First Nations.

Registration is open until May 12, 2023. Places are limited, so confirming your attendance as soon as possible is advisable.

About the FNHRDCQ

As one of the regional commissions of the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), the FNHRDCQ contributes to the personal and professional fulfilment of First Nations by actively supporting their path to employment.

Useful links

To register: https://www.cdrhpnq-fnhrdcq.ca/salonmamu2023

FNHRDCQ Website: https://www.cdrhpnq-fnhrdcq.ca/

SOURCE Commission de développement des ressources humaines des Premières Nations du Québec

For further information: Sylvain-Nicolas Bourgeois, Communications Advisor, [email protected], Tel.: 450 638-4171