The First in Canada: AOR's New Healthy Aging Product, NMN + Wheat Germ

CALGARY, AB, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ -- Accelerated aging of cells is one of the biggest threats to health, as cells are the basis of life. A healthy cell means a healthy organ, which truly means a healthy body.

Cells can only be healthy if they have the right energy, which is why Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR) is poised to announce their latest product and first in Canada, NMN + Wheat Germ, which supports healthy aging and cellular longevity.

As the first company to introduce a powerful cell-regenerating combination of ingredients – NMN, an active form of vitamin B3, and spermidine, derived from wheat germ extract – this innovative and novel approach offers an effective daily dose in a single capsule, to help regulate energy metabolism, tissue formation, DNA repair and gene expression.

So, how does this work to truly improve and promote healthy aging?

As we age, NAD+ levels, a critical coenzyme in every cell in the body, steadily decreases. NAD+ has been shown to enhance energy metabolism and prevent age-linked changes in gene expression. NMN is a direct NAD+ precursor, helping to maintain levels of NAD+ and ensuring all cells are clean and damage free. Coupled with spermidine from wheat germ, which has been shown to prolong cell lifespan, activating cellular cleaning processes, this product is truly unique to protect against or repair cell damage.

Sourcing the highest quality ingredients in all products, consumers can experience the extrAORdinary difference of high quality, scientifically formulated supplements with AOR.

ABOUT AOR:

Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. AOR believes that truth and transparency are the most important values for any organization to uphold. It is through ethical discipline and evidence-based science that AOR leads and advances the natural health industry. As visionaries, AOR seeks to catalyze change and challenge conventions through continuous innovation. AOR exists to create safe, effective and therapeutic solutions from nature, so consumers can always trust the products to deliver the right molecule in the right dose, at the right place, at the right time. Visit aor.ca for additional information.

