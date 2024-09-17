Advanced Orthomolecular Research is Now a Proud Partner of the Calgary Flames

Leading Calgary-Based Supplement Manufacturer Teams Up with Local NHL Team to Promote Health and Wellness in the Calgary Community

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR) a leading Canadian-based supplement company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, is excited to announce their partnership with the Calgary Flames , the professional ice hockey team based in Calgary that competes in the National Hockey League (NHL). The partnership serves as a reflection of AOR's commitment to supporting the local Calgary community, along with the organizations' shared belief that leading a healthy lifestyle supports overall well-being.

The AOR team excited to support the Calgary Flames 2024 -2025 season.

As part of the partnership, AOR branding will be prominently displayed throughout the iconic Scotiabank Saddledome, home of the Calgary Flames, and the brand will be featured in various marketing initiatives alongside the team throughout the season.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Calgary Flames, an organization that shares our commitment to fostering strong community ties and promoting a healthy lifestyle," said Dr. Traj Nibber, Founder and CEO of Advanced Orthomolecular Research. "Health is integral to the success of all individuals. Like any professional sports team, AOR's prime objective is to lead in our field. We aim to revolutionize the natural health industry through innovation, by introducing new and novel ingredients, and of course, by formulating high-performance nutritional supplements."

Kevin Gross, VP of Partnerships and Broadcasts for CSEC, agrees, saying, "The Calgary Flames are excited to welcome Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR) as our newest partner to the C of Red. We are proud to team up with a Calgary-based company that shares our commitment to wellness and performance, aligning with our core values of innovation and integrity."

To learn more about AOR, please visit https://aor.ca/ or visit on social media at @aorhealth.

About AOR:

Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian-based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. At AOR, our vision is to transform health through natural, personalized, and therapeutic care. We seek to catalyze change and challenge conventions through continuous innovation. Since 1991, it has been our mission to transform scientific research into evidence-based, natural health products that empower people to lead their best lives. As science evolves, so do we, but our original commitment remains, to help others with effective health solutions and trustworthy information.

