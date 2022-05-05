The Financial Modeling Institute Expands Its Board of Directors, Adding Patrick Meneley Private Investor and Former Financial Services Senior Executive

Meneley's executive experience in financial services spans three decades, including most recently as Head of Global Corporate & Investment Banking at TD Bank Group. He will lend his deep expertise to The Financial Modeling Institute's board, joining its team of internationally recognized business and finance experts who support the organization's continued global expansion.

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Financial Modeling Institute (FMI), the only Financial Modeling accreditation body in the world, serving candidates in over 50 countries, announced today the appointment of Patrick Meneley to its Board of Directors. He also serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors for St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, is on the Board of the private technology company, BlackSquare Inc., and serves on the Faculty Advisory Board of the Sauder Business School (UBC).

"I'm pleased to be joining the FMI as it continues to help finance professionals worldwide distinguish their skills and elevate their careers through participation in its world-class accreditation programs," said Meneley. "I share the FMI's passion for promoting financial modeling globally and I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members to achieve this goal."

With more than 30 years of executive experience in the investment banking and capital markets industries, Meneley brings immense knowledge and expertise to the FMI. He was previously Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Hydro One Limited. He was with TD Bank Group for the majority of his banking career, serving as Executive Vice President, Wholesale Banking and Vice Chair and Head of Global Corporate & Investment Banking.

In addition to Mr. Meneley, the new board includes Paul Smith, former president and CEO of the CFA Institute and Dr. Andrew Temte, former CEO of Kaplan Professional.

Ian Schnoor, Executive Director of the FMI, said of the appointment: "The Board and I are excited to welcome Patrick to the FMI. He is a respected leader in the financial services community with a proven track record. His wealth of experience and insights will prove invaluable to FMI as we continue our growth."

Visit https://fminstitute.com/ for more information about The Financial Modeling Institute.

About The Financial Modeling Institute (FMI)

Founded in 2017, the FMI's mission is to promote awareness, excellence and discipline in Financial Modeling globally through its world-class accreditation programs. The FMI's exams are relevant for professionals working in banking, private equity, accounting, asset management, business development, venture capital, and other areas of finance. The FMI is the only organization in the world that offers proctored, rigorous financial modeling exams. Through research and testing, the FMI has developed exams that set the bar high with regards to modeling skills. The Level 1 Advanced Financial Modeler (AFM) accreditation launched in 2017, the Level 2 Chartered Financial Modeler (CFM) accreditation launched in 2018, and the Level 3 Master Financial Modeler (MFM) accreditation will be launched 2022.

