THE FINAL HOME STRETCH FOR H55'S BATTERY PACK CERTIFICATION

SION, Switzerland, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- H55, a pioneering leader in electric aviation, is pleased to announce EASA's acceptance of its battery pack Compliance Check List (CCL). This important milestone now allows the company to finalize the completion of its test program which will satisfy all certification requirements for propulsion battery packs for CS 23 fixed wing applications by the end of this year.

H55, headquartered in Switzerland, stands at the forefront of electric propulsion, battery storage, and energy management solutions. The company is dedicated to bringing the aviation industry to Net Zero by providing state-of-the-art electric propulsion technologies with a strong emphasis on safety, performance, and sustainability.

This agreement with EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) is the last key milestone in the certification of H55's battery technology and marks a definitive moment in H55's mission to enable the clean aviation revolution. It is a critical step towards formal certification of H55's Electric Propulsion System (EPS) and an important recognition by the certification authorities on the reliability and capabilities of the company's propulsion solutions.

Key Highlights of the Agreement:

Full alignment on the Energy Storage System (battery packs and energy management) Compliance Check List (CCL)

H55 is now able to complete the certification test program for its Energy Storage System

The testing program encompasses rigorous evaluations proving the safety and performance aspects of the technology

The CCL test program opens the door to the final regulatory approval phase

Expressing his satisfaction with the achievement, André Borschberg, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of H55, emphasizes "The pivotal role that certification plays in our company's strategic vision. This advancement brings H55 closer to the ultimate goal of certification. With clear rules of compliance in place, we can now complete our testing. This significant milestone will accelerate the commercialization of H55's battery packs for electric propulsion solutions."

Martin Larose, Chief Executive Officer of H55, reflecting on the significance of the achievement, "This agreement is a recognition by EASA that our battery packs are safe and robust. It is also an acknowledgment to all the hard work being done by a highly skilled and competent team in demonstrating dependability and performance of our battery technology. H55 is fortunate and appreciates the close collaboration we have with EASA. We look forward to their continued support as we move into the final phases of certification as well as working together in the future as H55 unveils new products and solutions."

In parallel to its certification activities in Europe with EASA, H55 is also moving full speed ahead on its north American certification path with the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) in the United States and in Canada with Transport Canada. Both regulatory bodies will be closely following the CCL testing program with the objective of using the results from EASA to fast-track North American Type Certification.

H55 is proud to be one of the first European electric aviation companies to successfully pass this critical phase in the certification process. Agreement on the CCL allows H55 to enter the final stage in securing a Type Certificate for a CS-23 fixed wing electric propulsion system.

About H55

H55 is a Swiss-based company founded and led by the former Solar Impulse management team, André Borschberg, Sebastien Demont and Gregory Blatt. H55's mission is to revolutionize the aviation industry by providing certified electric propulsion and battery management systems tailored to a diverse range of aircraft to achieve sustainable air travel. Through a commitment

of providing certified solutions and its pioneering legacy, the H55 team of visionary engineers and aerospace experts is at the forefront of driving the aviation industry toward a more environmentally responsible future, setting new standards, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in electric aviation.

