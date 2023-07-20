The Festival Tower Condominium Class Action has Settled

TORONTO, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Class Action arising out of balcony closures due to falling glass at the Festival Tower Condominiums has settled. If you owned or occupied a unit in the Festival Tower between May 1, 2011 and November 30, 2012 you may be entitled to compensation. For more information, please go to www.festivalsettlement.ca. The settlement approval hearing will take place virtually before a judge of the Superior Court of Justice in Toronto on September 5, 2023. Further details of the hearing will be posted at the website listed above.

